  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Concentrix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
121.55 USD   +1.29%
03/31Concentrix Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Concentrix Corporation - CNXC
BU
03/31Concentrix Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30Global markets live: Airbus, Manchester United, EA, Credit Suisse, Warner...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CONCENTRIX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Concentrix Corporation - CNXC

03/31/2023 | 08:14pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Concentrix Corporation (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: CNXC) with Webhelp pursuant to which Concentrix shareholders will end up owning 78% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cnxc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
