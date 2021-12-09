Concentrix : Chosen for Best Environmental Program of the Year

Best in Biz Awards North America has recognized Concentrix' One Earth, One Concentrix program as the Best Environmental Program of the Year.

Concentrix launched its Environmental Sustainability Program in March 2021 under the "One Earth, One Concentrix" banner. This program encapsulates our commitments to climate, waste management, and ecosystems, as well as our power to drive environmental action across the world via the power of individual actions amplified on a collective scale.

With 275,000+ staff, our Concentrix One app was used to unite all our staff's actions on one platform. To promote participation, we leveraged the app's Green Channel to teach and engage staff on environmental sustainability, green projects, and donation platforms.

Since its launch, "One Earth, One Concentrix" has facilitated:

Over 40,000 trees planted through donation partnerships with One Tree Planted and Cauvery Calling, as well as staff tree planting.

Litter clean-up drives across multiple countries.

Successful waste recycling initiatives across our sites.

Equipment and furniture recycling.

The prestigious Best in Biz Awards cement our drive to improve the lives of our people and health of our planet. With our reach and the amazing caliber of our people, we have an incredible opportunity to use our scale as a force for good; amplify the power of one across our entire family of 275,000+ staff, clients, suppliers, and partners; and make a truly massive impact.

See our ESG report here.