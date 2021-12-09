Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Concentrix Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concentrix : Chosen for Best Environmental Program of the Year

12/09/2021 | 01:12pm EST
Best in Biz Awards Recognizes Concentrix' One Earth, One Concentrix Environmental Sustainability Program

Best in Biz Awards North America has recognized Concentrix' One Earth, One Concentrix program as the Best Environmental Program of the Year.

Concentrix launched its Environmental Sustainability Program in March 2021 under the "One Earth, One Concentrix" banner. This program encapsulates our commitments to climate, waste management, and ecosystems, as well as our power to drive environmental action across the world via the power of individual actions amplified on a collective scale.

With 275,000+ staff, our Concentrix One app was used to unite all our staff's actions on one platform. To promote participation, we leveraged the app's Green Channel to teach and engage staff on environmental sustainability, green projects, and donation platforms.

Since its launch, "One Earth, One Concentrix" has facilitated:

  • Over 40,000 trees planted through donation partnerships with One Tree Planted and Cauvery Calling, as well as staff tree planting.
  • Litter clean-up drives across multiple countries.
  • Successful waste recycling initiatives across our sites.
  • Equipment and furniture recycling.

The prestigious Best in Biz Awards cement our drive to improve the lives of our people and health of our planet. With our reach and the amazing caliber of our people, we have an incredible opportunity to use our scale as a force for good; amplify the power of one across our entire family of 275,000+ staff, clients, suppliers, and partners; and make a truly massive impact.

See our ESG report here.

Disclaimer

Concentrix Corporation published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 582 M - -
Net income 2021 382 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 9 264 M 9 264 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 270 000
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Concentrix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 177,38 $
Average target price 212,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andre Scott Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Kathryn V. Marinello Independent Chairman
Guy Brosseau Executive VP-Information Systems & Security
Cormac Twomey Executive VP-Global Operations & Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION79.72%9 264
CINTAS CORPORATION27.59%46 635
TELEPERFORMANCE SE37.15%24 770
BUREAU VERITAS SA32.44%14 759
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.04%12 034
LG CORP.-12.90%11 369