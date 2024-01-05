On January 4, 2024, the Board of Directors of Concentrix Corporation appointed Craig Gibson to the role of Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Account Management, effective immediately. Mr. Gibson joined the Company in connection with the Company?s combination with Webhelp and previously served as the Chief Growth Officer of Webhelp. Mr. Gibson was appointed to succeed Rick Rosso as part of the Company?s executive officer succession planning.

Mr. Rosso will continue with the Company and transition into a non-executive officer leadership role with the Company for an unspecified period of time prior to his retirement.