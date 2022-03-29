Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Concentrix Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/29 04:00:01 pm EDT
196.75 USD   +1.10%
04:28pCONCENTRIX : Historical Metrics
PU
04:17pEarnings Flash (CNXC) CONCENTRIX Reports Q1 Revenue $1.54B, vs. Street Est of $1.534B
MT
04:16pConcentrix Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
Concentrix : Historical Metrics

03/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
Concentrix Historical Financial Results (in thousands)

Unaudited 2021

Audited

Unaudited 2022

GAAP Consolidated Income Statement

Revenue Industry vertical:

Technology and consumer electronics Communications and media

Retail, travel and ecommerce

Banking, financial services and insurance Healthcare

Other

Total revenue

Revenue

Cost of revenue Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income

Interest expense and finance charges, net Other (income) expense, net

Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes

Net income before non-controlling interest

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest Net income attributable to Concentrix Corporation

Basic earnings per common share Diluted earnings per common share

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2021

$ 412,818

$ 417,277

$ 448,104

$ 481,004

$1,759,203

248,790

254,860

256,461

Q1

YTD 2022

$ 470,199

$ 470,199

245,172 1,005,283 260,643 260,643

239,001

231,966

241,662

272,921 985,550 284,917 284,917

209,084

228,816

210,730

213,403 862,033 243,246 243,246

125,224

115,418

113,749

135,464 489,855 150,136 150,136

118,361

121,541

126,545

118,644 485,091 126,911 126,911

$1,353,278

$1,369,878

$1,397,251

867,228

887,149

915,910

3,617,527

$1,466,608 $1,466,608 947,240

  • $5,587,015 $1,536,052

    $1,353,278

    $1,369,878

    $1,397,251

  • $5,587,015 $1,536,052

997,918

$1,536,052 1,536,052 997,918

486,050

482,729

481,341

519,368 1,969,488 538,134 538,134

351,161

354,505

329,962

361,463 1,397,091 390,389 390,389

134,889

128,224

151,379

157,905 572,397 147,745 147,745

7,703

6,745

4,868

3,730

23,046 8,770 8,770

3,803

(3,546)

(5,858)

(744) (6,345)

123,383

125,025

152,369

(7,616)

(7,616)

154,919 555,696 146,591 146,591

$

88,811

$

82,904

$

109,754

$

405,577

$

110,539

-

-

-

-

266

$

88,811

$

82,904

$

109,754

$

124,108

$

405,577

$

110,273

$

110,273

$

1.72

$

1.59

$

2.10

$

2.37

$

7.78

$

2.11

$

2.11

$

1.69

$

1.57

$

2.08

$

2.35

$

7.70

$

2.09

$

2.09

30,811 124,108 -

34,572

42,121

42,615

150,119 36,052 36,052

110,539 266

Unaudited 2021

Unaudited 2022

Non-GAAP Financial information * Operating income

Acquisition-related and integration expenses Amortization of intangibles

Share-based compensation

Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs Non-GAAP operating income

$

$

$

157,905

$

Q1

  • $ 134,889 -

    128,224 -

    Q2

    151,379 -

    Q3

    Q4

    YTD 2021 572,397

    825

    825 922 922

    34,601

    34,597

    33,997

    33,744

    • $ 147,745

      $

    • Q1

      YTD 2022 147,745

      136,939 38,056 38,056

  • 7,118 -

    9,283 -

    9,457

    10,904 -

    36,762 15,169 15,169

    (13,197)

    (13,197)

  • $ 176,608

    • $ 172,104

      • $ 181,636

        • $ 203,378

          • $ 733,726

            -

            -

            • $ 201,892

              $ 201,892

              Net income

              Net income attributable to non-controlling interest Interest expense and finance charges, net Provision for income taxes

              Other (income) expense, net Acquisition-related and integration expenses Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs Amortization of intangibles

              Share-based compensation Depreciation

              Adjusted EBITDA

              Operating margin Non-GAAP operating margin Adjusted EBITDA marginNet income

              Acquisition-related and integration expenses Amortization of intangibles

              Share-based compensation

              Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs Income taxes related to the above**

              Non-GAAP net income

  • $ 88,811 -

    • $ 82,904 -

      • $ 109,754 -

      • $ 124,108 - 3,730 30,811

      • $ 405,577

      - 266 266

  • 7,703

    • 6,745

      4,868

      23,046 8,770 8,770

  • 34,572

    • 42,121

      42,615

      • $ 110,273

      110,273

      150,119 36,052 36,052

  • 3,803 - -

    • (3,546)

    (5,858)

    • (744) (6,345)

    - -

    (13,197)

    -

    825 -

    825 (13,197)

    34,601

    34,597

    33,997

    33,744

    (7,616)

    (7,616)

    922 -

    922 -

    136,939 38,056 38,056

    7,118

    9,283

    9,457

    10,904

    36,762 15,169 15,169

    35,999

  • 36,226

    33,146

    34,865

9,457

  • 10,904 36,762

$ 212,607

(10,567)

(1,860)

(8,315) (11,549) (32,291)

$

$ 119,963

88,811 -

34,601

7,118 -

10.0 % 13.1 % 15.7 %

$ 208,330

$

$ 124,924

82,904 -

34,597

9,283 -

9.4 % 12.6 % 15.2 %

$ 214,782

$ 109,754 -

$ 131,696

(13,197)

33,997

10.8 % 13.0 % 15.4 %

$ 238,243

$ 124,108 825

$ 158,032

  • 33,744 136,939

    10.8 % 13.9 % 16.2 %

    - (13,197)

    140,236 36,037 36,037 $ 873,962

    $ 237,929

    $ 237,929

    9.6 %

    9.6 %

    13.1 %

    13.1 %

    15.5 %

    15.5 %

    $ 110,273

    110,273

    922

    922

    38,056

    38,056

    15,169

    15,169

    -

    -

    (13,753)

    (13,753)

    $ 150,667

    $ 150,667

    10.2 % 13.1 % 15.6 %

    $ 405,577 825

    $ 534,615

Unaudited 2021

Unaudited 2022

Non-GAAP Financial information *

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2021

Net income

$

88,811

$

82,904

109,754

124,108

$ 405,577

Less: net income allocated to participating securities

(1,047)

(1,254)

(1,649)

(1,790)

(5,724)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

87,764

81,650

108,105

122,318

399,853

Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders

-

-

-

813

813

Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders

34,193

34,074

33,486

33,257

135,006

Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders

7,034

9,143

9,315

10,747

36,243

Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs allocated to common stockholders

-

-

(12,999)

-

(13,011)

Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders**

(10,442)

(1,832)

(8,190)

(11,382)

(31,835)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 118,549

$ 123,035

$ 129,717

$ 155,753

$ 527,069

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share

$

2.29

$

2.37

$

2.49

$

2.99

$

10.15

$ 148,560

Q1$ 110,273

(1,542) 108,731

909 909

37,524 37,524

14,957 14,957

-

(13,561)

  • $ 148,560

    • $ 2.85

      YTD 2022 $ 110,273

      (1,542) 108,731

      -

      (13,561)

  • $ 2.85

  • Cash Flow Data

    Net cash provided by operating activities Purchases of property and equipment Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure)

    Q1

    • $ 35,884 (41,950)Q2 $ 203,231

      Q3

      (28,808) $ 174,423

      • $ 93,010 (42,111)Q4 $ 182,053

      YTD 2021 $ 514,178

      (36,210)

      (149,079)

    • $ (6,066)

  • $

    50,899

    $ 145,843

    $ 365,099

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2022

  • $ 45,015 (45,393)

  • $ 45,015 (45,393)

  • $ (378)

$

(378)

Unaudited 2021

Unaudited 2022

Balance sheet data

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents

Total assets

Goodwill 2,942,439

$ 117,576

$ 131,249

$ 154,193

$ 182,038

529,728

587,259

572,034

574,851

5,120,849

5,102,240

5,009,440

5,046,367

-

-

-

-

$2,389,278

$2,529,768

$2,565,755

$2,620,255

Audited

$ 117,576

$ 131,249

$ 154,193

$ 182,038

1,129,008

1,089,387

1,131,416

1,207,953

-

83,010

-

-

160,720

173,226

175,217

153,074

1,407,304

1,476,872

1,460,826

1,543,065

445,286

399,422

397,841

407,144

1,837,921

1,837,900

1,822,642

1,813,502

769,149

736,877

695,285

655,528

49,480

41,582

43,007

48,413

611,709

609,587

589,839

578,715

$5,120,849

$5,102,240

$5,009,440

$5,046,367

$ 101,215

$ 109,506

78,618

$ 129,359

-

-

-

-

365,272

363,948

418,329

453,434

373,180

356,665

342,908

351,642

37,909

29,141

48,937

33,779

-

30,353

-

-

877,576

889,613

888,792

968,214

Working capital

Total assets Borrowings, current Total equity

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Assets held for sale Other current assets Total current assets Property and equipment, net

Intangible assets, net 1,085,942

Deferred tax assets 53,474

Other assets 587,219

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

$ 142,157

594,564

6,716,788

78,750

$2,731,999

$ 142,157

1,324,738 -

163,945

1,630,840

416,874

$6,716,788

$ 118,974

Current portion of long-term debt 78,750

Accrued compensation and benefits 414,971

Other accrued liabilities 376,877

Income taxes payable 46,704

Liabilities held for sale Total current liabilities

- 1,036,276

Unaudited 2021

Audited

Unaudited 2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Long-term debt, net

1,113,218

959,158

865,837

802,017

2,266,646

Other long-term liabilities

598,314

595,619

579,746

546,410

519,490

Deferred tax liabilities

142,463

128,082

109,310

109,471

160,111

Total liabilities

2,731,571

2,572,472

2,443,685

2,426,112

3,982,523

Redeemable non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

2,266

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock

5

5

5

5

5

Additional paid-in capital

2,314,996

2,327,025

2,338,108

2,355,767

2,389,403

Treasury stock

(409)

(527)

(13,964)

(57,486)

(60,040)

Retained earnings

88,811

171,715

281,469

392,495

489,656

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,125)

31,550

(39,863)

(70,526)

(87,025)

Total stockholders' equity

2,389,278

2,529,768

2,565,755

2,620,255

2,731,999

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and

stockholders' equity

$5,120,849

$5,102,240

$5,009,440

$5,046,367

$6,716,788

Q3

Q4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Concentrix Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
