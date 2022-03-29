Concentrix : Historical Metrics
Concentrix Historical Financial Results (in thousands)
Unaudited 2021
Audited
Unaudited 2022
GAAP Consolidated Income Statement
Revenue Industry vertical:
Technology and consumer electronics Communications and media
Retail, travel and ecommerce
Banking, financial services and insurance Healthcare
Other
Total revenue
Revenue
Cost of revenue Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income
Interest expense and finance charges, net Other (income) expense, net
Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes
Net income before non-controlling interest
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest Net income attributable to Concentrix Corporation
Basic earnings per common share Diluted earnings per common share
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2021
$ 412,818
$ 417,277
$ 448,104
$ 481,004
$1,759,203
Q1
YTD 2022
$ 470,199
$ 470,199
245,172 1,005,283 260,643 260,643
239,001
231,966
241,662
272,921 985,550 284,917 284,917
213,403 862,033 243,246 243,246
125,224
115,418
113,749
135,464 489,855 150,136 150,136
118,644 485,091 126,911 126,911
$1,353,278
$1,369,878
$1,397,251
867,228
887,149
915,910
3,617,527
$1,466,608 $1,466,608 947,240
$5,587,015 $1,536,052
$1,353,278
$1,369,878
$1,397,251
$5,587,015 $1,536,052
997,918
$1,536,052 1,536,052 997,918
486,050
482,729
481,341
519,368 1,969,488 538,134 538,134
361,463 1,397,091 390,389 390,389
134,889
128,224
151,379
157,905 572,397 147,745 147,745
23,046 8,770 8,770
3,803
(3,546)
(5,858)
(744) (6,345)
(7,616)
(7,616)
154,919 555,696 146,591 146,591
$
88,811
$
82,904
$
109,754
$
405,577
$
110,539
-
-
-
-
266
$
88,811
$
82,904
$
109,754
$
124,108
$
405,577
$
110,273
$
110,273
$
1.72
$
1.59
$
2.10
$
2.37
$
7.78
$
2.11
$
2.11
$
1.69
$
1.57
$
2.08
$
2.35
$
7.70
$
2.09
$
2.09
30,811 124,108 -
34,572
42,121
42,615
150,119 36,052 36,052
110,539 266
Unaudited 2021
Unaudited 2022
Non-GAAP Financial information * Operating income
Acquisition-related and integration expenses Amortization of intangibles
Share-based compensation
Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs Non-GAAP operating income
Q1
$ 134,889 -
128,224 -
Q2
151,379 -
Q3
Q4
YTD 2021 572,397
825
825 922 922
34,601
34,597
33,997
33,744
$ 147,745
$
Q1
YTD 2022 147,745
136,939 38,056 38,056
7,118 -
9,283 -
9,457
10,904 -
36,762 15,169 15,169
$ 176,608
$ 172,104
$ 181,636
$ 203,378
$ 733,726
-
-
$ 201,892
$ 201,892
Net income
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest Interest expense and finance charges, net Provision for income taxes
Other (income) expense, net Acquisition-related and integration expenses Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs Amortization of intangibles
Share-based compensation Depreciation
Adjusted EBITDA
Operating margin Non-GAAP operating margin Adjusted EBITDA margin Net income
Acquisition-related and integration expenses Amortization of intangibles
Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs Income taxes related to the above**
Non-GAAP net income
$ 88,811 -
7,703
6,745
4,868
23,046 8,770 8,770
34,572
42,121
42,615
110,273
150,119 36,052 36,052
3,803 - -
(5,858)
- -
(13,197)
-
825 -
825 (13,197)
34,601
34,597
33,997
33,744
(7,616)
(7,616)
922 -
922 -
136,939 38,056 38,056
7,118
9,283
9,457
10,904
36,762 15,169 15,169
36,226
33,146
34,865
$ 212,607
(10,567)
(1,860)
(8,315) (11,549) (32,291)
$
$ 119,963
88,811 -
34,601
7,118 -
10.0 % 13.1 % 15.7 %
$ 208,330
$
$ 124,924
82,904 -
34,597
9,283 -
9.4 % 12.6 % 15.2 %
$ 214,782
$ 109,754 -
$ 131,696
(13,197)
33,997
10.8 % 13.0 % 15.4 %
$ 238,243
$ 124,108 825
$ 158,032
33,744 136,939
10.8 % 13.9 % 16.2 %
- (13,197)
140,236 36,037 36,037 $ 873,962
$ 237,929
$ 237,929
9.6 %
9.6 %
13.1 %
13.1 %
15.5 %
15.5 %
$ 110,273
110,273
922
922
38,056
38,056
15,169
15,169
-
-
(13,753)
(13,753)
$ 150,667
$ 150,667
10.2 % 13.1 % 15.6 %
$ 405,577 825
$ 534,615
Unaudited 2021
Unaudited 2022
Non-GAAP Financial information *
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2021
Net income
$
88,811
$
82,904
109,754
124,108
$ 405,577
Less: net income allocated to participating securities
(1,047)
(1,254)
(1,649)
(1,790)
(5,724)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
87,764
81,650
108,105
122,318
399,853
Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders
-
-
-
813
813
Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders
34,193
34,074
33,486
33,257
135,006
Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders
7,034
9,143
9,315
10,747
36,243
Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs allocated to common stockholders
-
-
(12,999)
-
(13,011)
Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders**
(10,442)
(1,832)
(8,190)
(11,382)
(31,835)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 118,549
$ 123,035
$ 129,717
$ 155,753
$ 527,069
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share
$
2.29
$
2.37
$
2.49
$
2.99
$
10.15
$ 148,560
Q1 $ 110,273
(1,542) 108,731
909 909
14,957 14,957
-
(13,561)
Unaudited 2021
Unaudited 2022
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents
Goodwill 2,942,439
$ 117,576
$ 131,249
$ 154,193
$ 182,038
529,728
587,259
572,034
574,851
5,120,849
5,102,240
5,009,440
5,046,367
-
-
-
-
$2,389,278
$2,529,768
$2,565,755
$2,620,255
Audited
$ 117,576
$ 131,249
$ 154,193
$ 182,038
1,129,008
1,089,387
1,131,416
1,207,953
-
83,010
-
-
160,720
173,226
175,217
153,074
1,407,304
1,476,872
1,460,826
1,543,065
445,286
399,422
397,841
407,144
1,837,921
1,837,900
1,822,642
1,813,502
769,149
736,877
695,285
655,528
49,480
41,582
43,007
48,413
611,709
609,587
589,839
578,715
$5,120,849
$5,102,240
$5,009,440
$5,046,367
$ 101,215
$ 109,506
78,618
$ 129,359
-
-
-
-
365,272
363,948
418,329
453,434
373,180
356,665
342,908
351,642
37,909
29,141
48,937
33,779
-
30,353
-
-
877,576
889,613
888,792
968,214
Working capital
Total assets Borrowings, current Total equity
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Assets held for sale Other current assets Total current assets Property and equipment, net
Intangible assets, net 1,085,942
Deferred tax assets 53,474
Other assets 587,219
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current liabilities: Accounts payable
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
594,564
78,750
1,324,738 -
163,945
416,874
Current portion of long-term debt 78,750
Accrued compensation and benefits 414,971
Other accrued liabilities 376,877
Income taxes payable 46,704
Liabilities held for sale Total current liabilities
- 1,036,276
Unaudited 2021
Audited
Unaudited 2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Long-term debt, net
1,113,218
959,158
865,837
802,017
2,266,646
Other long-term liabilities
598,314
595,619
579,746
546,410
519,490
Deferred tax liabilities
142,463
128,082
109,310
109,471
160,111
Total liabilities
2,731,571
2,572,472
2,443,685
2,426,112
3,982,523
Redeemable non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
2,266
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
5
5
5
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
2,314,996
2,327,025
2,338,108
2,355,767
2,389,403
Treasury stock
(409)
(527)
(13,964)
(57,486)
(60,040)
Retained earnings
88,811
171,715
281,469
392,495
489,656
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,125)
31,550
(39,863)
(70,526)
(87,025)
Total stockholders' equity
2,389,278
2,529,768
2,565,755
2,620,255
2,731,999
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and
stockholders' equity
$5,120,849
$5,102,240
$5,009,440
$5,046,367
$6,716,788
Q3
Q4
