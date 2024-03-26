Concentrix Historical Financial Results

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

(in thousands)

2023

2024

GAAP Consolidated Income Statement

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2024

Revenue

Industry vertical:

Technology and consumer electronics

$ 516,608

$ 504,204

$ 528,281

$ 656,741

$2,205,834

$ 665,102

$ 665,102

Retail, travel and ecommerce

305,504

307,952

322,394

512,816

1,448,666

583,712

583,712

Communications and media

256,987

257,794

252,497

350,416

1,117,694

380,165

380,165

Banking, financial services and insurance

259,653

261,964

246,771

323,465

1,091,853

365,422

365,422

Healthcare

177,824

164,708

167,428

186,306

696,266

191,089

191,089

Other

119,828

118,084

115,463

201,018

554,393

217,258

217,258

Total revenue

$1,636,404

$1,614,706

$1,632,834

$2,230,762

$7,114,706

$2,402,748

$2,402,748

Revenue

$1,636,404

$1,614,706

$1,632,834

$2,230,762

$7,114,706

$2,402,748

$2,402,748

Cost of revenue

1,055,243

1,034,481

1,039,142

1,407,905

4,536,771

1,546,219

1,546,219

Gross profit

581,161

580,225

593,692

822,857

2,577,935

856,529

856,529

Selling, general and administrative expenses

425,114

417,659

431,425

642,410

1,916,608

708,090

708,090

Operating income

156,047

162,566

162,267

180,447

661,327

148,439

148,439

Interest expense and finance charges, net

33,990

47,213

49,293

70,508

201,004

82,439

82,439

Other (income) expense, net

3,714

9,383

6,169

32,829

52,095

(6,824)

(6,824)

Income before income taxes

118,343

105,970

106,805

77,110

408,228

72,824

72,824

Provision for income taxes

30,473

27,120

29,170

7,623

94,386

20,722

20,722

Net income

$

87,870

$

78,850

$

77,635

$

69,487

$ 313,842

$

52,102

$

52,102

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.69

$

1.51

$

1.50

$

1.10

$

5.72

$

0.76

$

0.76

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.68

$

1.51

$

1.49

$

1.09

$

5.70

$

0.76

$

0.76

Non-GAAP Financial information * Revenue

Proforma revenue growth Foreign currency translation

Proforma constant currency revenue growth

  • $2,230,762 $7,114,706

  • Q1 $1,636,404

    Q2 $1,614,706

    Q3 $1,632,834

    Q4

    YTD 2023

    Q1

    Q2

    Q3

    Q4

    YTD 2024

    $2,402,748

    1.7 %

    1.1 %

    2.8 %

    Pro forma revenue (a)

    (a) Proforma revenue, which is revenue as if the combination with Webhelp was completed on December 1, 2022

    Operating income

    Acquisition-related and integration expenses Step-up depreciation

    Amortization of intangibles Share-based compensation Non-GAAP operating incomeNet income

    Interest expense and finance charges, net Provision for income taxes

    Other (income) expense, net Acquisition-related and integration expenses Step-up depreciation

    Amortization of intangibles Share-based compensation

    Depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation) Adjusted EBITDA

    $2,362,015

    $2,339,082

    $2,367,086

  • $2,417,417 $9,485,600

$

  • 156,047 $ 162,566

$ 162,267

$ 661,327

5,543 - 39,260 16,754

7,433 - 39,426 11,189

18,494 -

$ 180,447 39,866 -

71,336 30,173 30,173

- 2,501 2,501

39,510

96,636 214,832 116,302 116,302

10,740

23,810

  • $ 148,439

    $ 148,439

  • 62,493 21,646 21,646

    $ $

    217,604

    • $ 220,614

      • $ 231,011

        • $ 340,759 $1,009,988

          87,870

    • $ 78,850

      • $ 77,635

        • $ 69,487 $ 313,842

        33,990

    • 47,213

      • 49,293

        70,508

  • $ 319,061

    • $ 319,061

  • $ 52,102

  • $ 52,102

201,004 82,439 82,439

30,473

  • 27,120

    • 29,170

      7,623

      94,386 20,722 20,722

      3,714

  • 9,383

    • 6,169

      32,829

    • 52,095 (6,824) (6,824)

      5,543 -

  • 7,433 -

    • 18,494 -

      39,866 -

      71,336 30,173 30,173

      - 2,501 2,501

      39,260

  • 39,426

    • 39,510

      96,636 214,832 116,302 116,302

      16,754

  • 11,189

    • 10,740

    • 38,175

      23,810 57,169

      62,493 21,646 21,646

  • 38,211

  • 38,246

171,801 65,257 65,257

$ 255,779

$ 258,825

$ 269,257

$ 397,928

$1,181,789

$ 384,318

$ 384,318

Operating margin Non-GAAP operating margin Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.5 % 13.3 % 15.6 %

10.1 % 13.7 % 16.0 %

9.9 % 14.1 % 16.5 %

8.1 % 15.3 % 17.8 %

9.3 % 14.2 % 16.6 %

6.2 % 13.3 % 16.0 %

6.2 % 13.3 % 16.0 %

Non-GAAP Financial information * Net income

Acquisition-related and integration expenses Step-up depreciation

Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net**

Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net**

Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net

Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other income

Foreign currency losses (gains), net **** Amortization of intangibles Share-based compensation

Income taxes related to the above*** Non-GAAP net income

Net income

Less: net income allocated to participating securities Net income attributable to common stockholders

Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders

Step-up depreciation allocated to common stockholders Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders** Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders**

Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other income allocated to common stockholders

Foreign currency losses (gains), net allocated to common stockholders ****

Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders***

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholdersNon-GAAP diluted earnings per common share

Q1

$

  • 87,870 $ 5,543 - - - - -

Q2

  • 78,850 $ 7,433 - 11,840 12,429

Q3

  • 77,635 $ 18,494 - 13,716 2,064

Q4

2,502

(3,954)

-

-

3,557

-

-

  • 69,487 $ 39,866 - - 136 2,998 15,681 12,833

YTD 2023 313,842

71,336 30,173 30,173

- 2,501 2,501

25,556 14,629 2,998

15,681 (14,897)

14,938

39,260

39,426

39,510

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2024

  • $ 52,102

    $ 52,102

  • - - 4,178

    - - 4,178

    (14,897)

    6,610

    6,610

    96,636 214,832 116,302 116,302

    16,754

    11,189

    10,740

    23,810 (47,990)

    62,493 21,646 21,646

    (16,015)

    (19,591)

    (22,020)

    (105,616)

    $ $

    135,914

    • $ 137,622

      • $ 143,696

        • $ 213,457

          • $ 630,689

          • $ 313,842

          • (42,960)

            (42,960)

  • $ 175,655

    87,870 (1,546) 86,324 5,445 - - - - - 2,458 38,569 16,459

    • $ 78,850 (1,357) 77,493

      • $ 77,635 (1,282) 76,353

        • $ 69,487 (1,659) 67,828

          • (5,978)

          307,864 50,104 50,104

    • 7,305

    • 18,189

    • 38,914

    69,977 29,016 29,016

    - 11,636 12,215

    - 13,490 2,030

    - - 133 2,926 15,307 12,527

    - 2,405 2,405

    - -

    - - 3,498 38,858 10,563

    25,069 14,350 2,941

    15,382 (14,326)

    (3,886) 38,747 10,996

    14,653

    94,329 210,740 111,842 111,842

    23,242

    61,303 20,816 20,816

    (15,733)

    (19,254)

    (21,656)

    (46,844)

    (103,604)

    $ 133,522 $ 2.59

    $ 135,252 $ 2.63

    $ 141,325 $ 2.76

    $ 208,362 $ 3.36

    $ 618,675 $ 11.45

  • $ 52,102 (1,998)

  • $ 175,655

  • $ 52,102 (1,998)

- - 4,018

- - 4,018

(14,326)

6,357

6,357

(41,313)

(41,313)

  • $ 168,919

  • $ 2.57

$ 168,919 $ 2.57

Cash Flow Data

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD 2024

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 103,893

$ 133,435

$ 211,416

$ 229,264

$ 678,008

$

(46,870)

$

(46,870)

Purchases of property and equipment

(39,597)

(32,184)

(43,936)

(64,815)

(180,532)

(56,059)

(56,059)

Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure)

$

64,296

$ 101,251

$ 167,480

$ 164,449

$ 497,476

(102,929)

(102,929)

Change in outstanding factoring balances

21,624

21,624

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure)

$

(81,305)

$

(81,305)

Unaudited 2023

Unaudited 2024

Balance sheet data

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents

Goodwill 5,030,656

$ 178,386

$ 152,896

$2,112,792

$ 295,336

754,171

744,573

2,656,393

784,610

6,623,070

6,560,005

8,449,542

12,491,827

-

-

-

2,313

$2,800,501

$2,854,262

$2,903,522

$4,143,294

Audited

$ 178,386

$ 152,896

$2,112,792

$ 295,336

1,381,610

1,394,012

1,379,437

1,888,890

188,141

205,149

209,736

674,423

1,748,137

1,752,057

3,701,965

2,858,649

399,132

394,464

406,297

748,691

2,905,078

2,903,594

2,897,048

5,078,668

948,904

910,784

873,091

2,804,965

44,934

44,892

48,109

72,333

576,885

554,214

523,032

928,521

$6,623,070

$6,560,005

$8,449,542

$12,491,827

Working capital

Total assets Borrowings, current Total equity

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Other current assets Total current assets Property and equipment, net

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

$ 234,794

999,155

12,242,859

2,714

$4,101,637

$ 234,794

1,927,644

619,483

2,781,921

730,242

Intangible assets, net 2,672,636

Deferred tax assets 76,088

Other assets 951,316

Total assets

$12,242,859

Unaudited 2023

Audited

Unaudited 2024

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Accounts payable

$ 243,565

$ 202,362

388,786

418,221

731,172 594,341

Current portion of long-term debt Accrued compensation and benefits Other accrued liabilities

$ 141,666 -

$ 148,679 -

$ 137,524 - 470,351

2,313 2,714

392,722

399,539

398,314 1,016,406 923,744

70,792

41,045

39,383 80,583 59,605

2,220,207

2,130,960 3,973,467 4,939,712 5,034,109

99,626

77,179 58,820 414,246 385,912

Income taxes payable Total current liabilities Long-term debt, net Other long-term liabilities Deferred tax liabilities

Total liabilities

993,966

1,007,484 1,045,572 2,074,039 1,782,766

508,770

490,120 468,161 920,536 938,435

3,822,569

3,705,743

5,546,020

8,348,533

8,141,222

2,447,418

2,459,234

2,471,939

3,582,521

3,605,694

847,671

912,204

975,591

1,024,461

1,055,950

Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock Common stock Additional paid-in capital Treasury stock Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

5

5

5

7

(208,996)

(214,172)

(241,852)

(271,968)

(285,597)

(303,009)

(302,161)

(191,727)

-

7

(295,732)

(264,282)

Total stockholders' equity

2,800,501

2,854,262

2,903,522

4,143,294

4,101,637

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$6,623,070

$6,560,005

$8,449,542

$12,491,827

$12,242,859

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:

  • • Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation.

  • • Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

  • • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).

  • • Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

  • • Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the Sellers' note, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net.

  • • Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.

  • • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"), which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the Sellers' note, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP EPS excludes net income attributable to participating securities, and the per share, tax-effected impact of adjustments to net income described above reflect only those amounts that are attributable to common shareholders.

  • • Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year's currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year's revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.

  • • Pro forma constant currency revenue growth, which is constant currency revenue growth measured against the Company's combined pro forma results of operations as if the combination with Webhelp had occurred on December 1, 2022.

We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Our acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets, which consist primarily of customer relationships, technology, and trade names. Finite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in our statements of operations. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors' ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within our GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

** Included in these amounts are a) expensed Bridge Facility financing fees and interest expense associated with our senior notes, net of interest earned on the invested senior notes proceeds incurred in advance of the combination with Webhelp and b) expenses associated with non-designated call option contracts put in place to hedge foreign exchange movements in connection with the combination with Webhelp that are included within interest expense and finance charges, net and other expense (income), net, respectively, in the consolidated statement of operations.

*** The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective fiscal years.

**** Foreign currency losses (gains), net are included in other expense (income), net and primarily consist of gains and losses recognized on the revaluation and settlement of foreign currency transactions and realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The reported amounts for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for all periods presented include adjustments to exclude these foreign currency losses (gains), net.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Concentrix Corporation published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 20:22:43 UTC.