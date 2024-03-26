Concentrix Historical Financial Results
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
(in thousands)
2023
2024
GAAP Consolidated Income Statement
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2024
Revenue
Industry vertical:
Technology and consumer electronics
$ 516,608
$ 504,204
$ 528,281
$ 656,741
$2,205,834
$ 665,102
$ 665,102
Retail, travel and ecommerce
305,504
307,952
322,394
512,816
1,448,666
583,712
583,712
Communications and media
256,987
257,794
252,497
350,416
1,117,694
380,165
380,165
Banking, financial services and insurance
259,653
261,964
246,771
323,465
1,091,853
365,422
365,422
Healthcare
177,824
164,708
167,428
186,306
696,266
191,089
191,089
Other
119,828
118,084
115,463
201,018
554,393
217,258
217,258
Total revenue
$1,636,404
$1,614,706
$1,632,834
$2,230,762
$7,114,706
$2,402,748
$2,402,748
Revenue
$1,636,404
$1,614,706
$1,632,834
$2,230,762
$7,114,706
$2,402,748
$2,402,748
Cost of revenue
1,055,243
1,034,481
1,039,142
1,407,905
4,536,771
1,546,219
1,546,219
Gross profit
581,161
580,225
593,692
822,857
2,577,935
856,529
856,529
Selling, general and administrative expenses
425,114
417,659
431,425
642,410
1,916,608
708,090
708,090
Operating income
156,047
162,566
162,267
180,447
661,327
148,439
148,439
Interest expense and finance charges, net
33,990
47,213
49,293
70,508
201,004
82,439
82,439
Other (income) expense, net
3,714
9,383
6,169
32,829
52,095
(6,824)
(6,824)
Income before income taxes
118,343
105,970
106,805
77,110
408,228
72,824
72,824
Provision for income taxes
30,473
27,120
29,170
7,623
94,386
20,722
20,722
Net income
$
87,870
$
78,850
$
77,635
$
69,487
$ 313,842
$
52,102
$
52,102
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.69
$
1.51
$
1.50
$
1.10
$
5.72
$
0.76
$
0.76
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.68
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.09
$
5.70
$
0.76
$
0.76
Non-GAAP Financial information * Revenue
Proforma revenue growth Foreign currency translation
Proforma constant currency revenue growth
$2,230,762 $7,114,706
Q1 $1,636,404
Q2 $1,614,706
Q3 $1,632,834
Q4
YTD 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2024
$2,402,748
1.7 %
1.1 %
2.8 %
Pro forma revenue (a)
(a) Proforma revenue, which is revenue as if the combination with Webhelp was completed on December 1, 2022
Operating income
Acquisition-related and integration expenses Step-up depreciation
Amortization of intangibles Share-based compensation Non-GAAP operating incomeNet income
Interest expense and finance charges, net Provision for income taxes
Other (income) expense, net Acquisition-related and integration expenses Step-up depreciation
Amortization of intangibles Share-based compensation
Depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation) Adjusted EBITDA
$2,362,015
$2,339,082
$2,367,086
$2,417,417 $9,485,600
$
156,047 $ 162,566
$ 162,267
$ 661,327
5,543 - 39,260 16,754
7,433 - 39,426 11,189
18,494 -
$ 180,447 39,866 -
71,336 30,173 30,173
- 2,501 2,501
39,510
96,636 214,832 116,302 116,302
10,740
23,810
$ 148,439
$ 148,439
62,493 21,646 21,646
$ $
217,604
$ 220,614
$ 231,011
$ 340,759 $1,009,988
87,870
$ 78,850
$ 77,635
$ 69,487 $ 313,842
33,990
47,213
49,293
70,508
$ 319,061
$ 319,061
$ 52,102
$ 52,102
201,004 82,439 82,439
30,473
27,120
29,170
7,623
94,386 20,722 20,722
3,714
9,383
6,169
32,829
52,095 (6,824) (6,824)
5,543 -
7,433 -
18,494 -
39,866 -
71,336 30,173 30,173
- 2,501 2,501
39,260
39,426
39,510
96,636 214,832 116,302 116,302
16,754
11,189
10,740
38,175
23,810 57,169
62,493 21,646 21,646
38,211
38,246
171,801 65,257 65,257
$ 255,779
$ 258,825
$ 269,257
$ 397,928
$1,181,789
$ 384,318
$ 384,318
Operating margin Non-GAAP operating margin Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.5 % 13.3 % 15.6 %
10.1 % 13.7 % 16.0 %
9.9 % 14.1 % 16.5 %
8.1 % 15.3 % 17.8 %
9.3 % 14.2 % 16.6 %
6.2 % 13.3 % 16.0 %
6.2 % 13.3 % 16.0 %
Non-GAAP Financial information * Net income
Acquisition-related and integration expenses Step-up depreciation
Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net**
Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net**
Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net
Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other income
Foreign currency losses (gains), net **** Amortization of intangibles Share-based compensation
Income taxes related to the above*** Non-GAAP net income
Net income
Less: net income allocated to participating securities Net income attributable to common stockholders
Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders
Step-up depreciation allocated to common stockholders Acquisition-related expenses included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders** Acquisition-related expenses included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders**
Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other income allocated to common stockholders
Foreign currency losses (gains), net allocated to common stockholders ****
Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders***
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholdersNon-GAAP diluted earnings per common share
Q1
$
87,870 $ 5,543 - - - - -
Q2
78,850 $ 7,433 - 11,840 12,429
Q3
77,635 $ 18,494 - 13,716 2,064
Q4
2,502
(3,954)
-
-
3,557
-
-
69,487 $ 39,866 - - 136 2,998 15,681 12,833
YTD 2023 313,842
71,336 30,173 30,173
- 2,501 2,501
25,556 14,629 2,998
15,681 (14,897)
14,938
39,260
39,426
39,510
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2024
$ 52,102
$ 52,102
- - 4,178
- - 4,178
(14,897)
6,610
6,610
96,636 214,832 116,302 116,302
16,754
11,189
10,740
23,810 (47,990)
62,493 21,646 21,646
(16,015)
(19,591)
(22,020)
(105,616)
$ $
135,914
$ 137,622
$ 143,696
$ 213,457
$ 630,689
$ 313,842
(42,960)
(42,960)
$ 175,655
87,870 (1,546) 86,324 5,445 - - - - - 2,458 38,569 16,459
$ 78,850 (1,357) 77,493
$ 77,635 (1,282) 76,353
$ 69,487 (1,659) 67,828
(5,978)
307,864 50,104 50,104
7,305
18,189
38,914
69,977 29,016 29,016
- 11,636 12,215
- 13,490 2,030
- - 133 2,926 15,307 12,527
- 2,405 2,405
- -
- - 3,498 38,858 10,563
25,069 14,350 2,941
15,382 (14,326)
(3,886) 38,747 10,996
14,653
94,329 210,740 111,842 111,842
23,242
61,303 20,816 20,816
(15,733)
(19,254)
(21,656)
(46,844)
(103,604)
$ 133,522 $ 2.59
$ 135,252 $ 2.63
$ 141,325 $ 2.76
$ 208,362 $ 3.36
$ 618,675 $ 11.45
$ 52,102 (1,998)
$ 175,655
$ 52,102 (1,998)
- - 4,018
- - 4,018
(14,326)
6,357
6,357
(41,313)
(41,313)
$ 168,919
$ 2.57
$ 168,919 $ 2.57
Cash Flow Data
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD 2024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 103,893
$ 133,435
$ 211,416
$ 229,264
$ 678,008
$
(46,870)
$
(46,870)
Purchases of property and equipment
(39,597)
(32,184)
(43,936)
(64,815)
(180,532)
(56,059)
(56,059)
Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure)
$
64,296
$ 101,251
$ 167,480
$ 164,449
$ 497,476
(102,929)
(102,929)
Change in outstanding factoring balances
21,624
21,624
Adjusted free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure)
$
(81,305)
$
(81,305)
Unaudited 2023
Unaudited 2024
Balance sheet data
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Cash and cash equivalents
Goodwill 5,030,656
$ 178,386
$ 152,896
$2,112,792
$ 295,336
754,171
744,573
2,656,393
784,610
6,623,070
6,560,005
8,449,542
12,491,827
-
-
-
2,313
$2,800,501
$2,854,262
$2,903,522
$4,143,294
Audited
$ 178,386
$ 152,896
$2,112,792
$ 295,336
1,381,610
1,394,012
1,379,437
1,888,890
188,141
205,149
209,736
674,423
1,748,137
1,752,057
3,701,965
2,858,649
399,132
394,464
406,297
748,691
2,905,078
2,903,594
2,897,048
5,078,668
948,904
910,784
873,091
2,804,965
44,934
44,892
48,109
72,333
576,885
554,214
523,032
928,521
$6,623,070
$6,560,005
$8,449,542
$12,491,827
Working capital
Total assets Borrowings, current Total equity
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Other current assets Total current assets Property and equipment, net
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
$ 234,794
999,155
12,242,859
2,714
$4,101,637
$ 234,794
1,927,644
619,483
2,781,921
730,242
Intangible assets, net 2,672,636
Deferred tax assets 76,088
Other assets 951,316
Total assets
$12,242,859
Unaudited 2023
Audited
Unaudited 2024
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Accounts payable
$ 243,565
$ 202,362
388,786
418,221
731,172 594,341
Current portion of long-term debt Accrued compensation and benefits Other accrued liabilities
$ 141,666 -
$ 148,679 -
$ 137,524 - 470,351
2,313 2,714
392,722
399,539
398,314 1,016,406 923,744
70,792
41,045
39,383 80,583 59,605
2,220,207
2,130,960 3,973,467 4,939,712 5,034,109
99,626
77,179 58,820 414,246 385,912
Income taxes payable Total current liabilities Long-term debt, net Other long-term liabilities Deferred tax liabilities
Total liabilities
993,966
1,007,484 1,045,572 2,074,039 1,782,766
508,770
490,120 468,161 920,536 938,435
3,822,569
3,705,743
5,546,020
8,348,533
8,141,222
2,447,418
2,459,234
2,471,939
3,582,521
3,605,694
847,671
912,204
975,591
1,024,461
1,055,950
Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock Common stock Additional paid-in capital Treasury stock Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
5
5
5
7
(208,996)
(214,172)
(241,852)
(271,968)
(285,597)
(303,009)
(302,161)
(191,727)
-
7
(295,732)
(264,282)
Total stockholders' equity
2,800,501
2,854,262
2,903,522
4,143,294
4,101,637
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$6,623,070
$6,560,005
$8,449,542
$12,491,827
$12,242,859
* Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:
• Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation.
• Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.
• Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).
• Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.
• Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the Sellers' note, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net.
• Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.
• Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"), which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the Sellers' note, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP EPS excludes net income attributable to participating securities, and the per share, tax-effected impact of adjustments to net income described above reflect only those amounts that are attributable to common shareholders.
• Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year's currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year's revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.
• Pro forma constant currency revenue growth, which is constant currency revenue growth measured against the Company's combined pro forma results of operations as if the combination with Webhelp had occurred on December 1, 2022.
We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Our acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets, which consist primarily of customer relationships, technology, and trade names. Finite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in our statements of operations. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors' ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within our GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.
** Included in these amounts are a) expensed Bridge Facility financing fees and interest expense associated with our senior notes, net of interest earned on the invested senior notes proceeds incurred in advance of the combination with Webhelp and b) expenses associated with non-designated call option contracts put in place to hedge foreign exchange movements in connection with the combination with Webhelp that are included within interest expense and finance charges, net and other expense (income), net, respectively, in the consolidated statement of operations.
*** The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective fiscal years.
**** Foreign currency losses (gains), net are included in other expense (income), net and primarily consist of gains and losses recognized on the revaluation and settlement of foreign currency transactions and realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The reported amounts for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for all periods presented include adjustments to exclude these foreign currency losses (gains), net.
