Concentrix Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Double-Digit Revenue Growth Expectations for the Full Year; Company Announces $0.25 per Share Quarterly Dividend, $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Change Revenue ($M) $ 1,397.3 $ 1,163.7 20.1 % Operating income ($M) $ 151.4 $ 76.8 97.1 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1) $ 181.6 $ 121.7 49.2 % Operating margin 10.8 % 6.6 % 420 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 13.0 % 10.5 % 250 bps Net income ($M) $ 109.8 $ 45.4 141.9 % Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1) $ 131.7 $ 78.9 66.9 % Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1) $ 214.8 $ 153.2 40.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 15.4 % 13.2 % 220 bps Diluted earnings per common share (2) $ 2.08 $ 0.88 136.4 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (1), (2) $ 2.49 $ 1.53 62.7 %

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.



(2) For the three months ended August 31, 2020, weighted average number of shares used for diluted EPS is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

Revenue was $1,397.3 million, up 20.1% from the prior year third quarter, compared with $1,163.7 million in the prior year third quarter, and 19.2% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Operating income was $151.4 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared with $76.8 million, or 6.6% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $181.6 million, or 13.0% of revenue, compared with $121.7 million, or 10.5% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $214.8 million, or 15.4% of revenue, compared with $153.2 million, or 13.2% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $93.0 million in the quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter was $50.9 million.

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $2.08 compared to $0.88 in the prior year third quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.49 compared to $1.53 in the prior year third quarter.



"We delivered outstanding organic growth and profit progression in the third quarter," said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President and CEO. "For the full year, we now expect above-market adjusted constant currency revenue growth to approximate 17 percent with meaningful profit margin expansion above pre-COVID levels. Looking forward, we are bullish on CX market fundamentals, demand for our innovative digital and technology-infused solutions, our ability to execute, and opportunities for value creation.”

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The company also announced the Concentrix Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable in cash on November 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2021. In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized the company to purchase up to $500 million of the company’s outstanding shares from time to time as market and business conditions warrant, including through open market purchases or Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The repurchase program has no termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Caldwell added, “Our strong results year to date and strong financial position provide flexibility for us to invest in the business and enhance shareholder value. Based on our current financial strength and our confidence in the future, we are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend and share repurchase program as part of our initiatives to increase shareholder value. We also continue to be focused on completing complementary and financially compelling acquisitions.”

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on Concentrix’ current expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, divestitures, spin-off related expenses, the amortization of intangibles, depreciation, share-based compensation and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Expectations:

Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion as reported.

Fourth quarter operating income is expected to be in the range of $149.6 million to $159.6 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $195.0 million to $205.0 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 27% to 28%.



About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC) is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 115 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:

Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency using their comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, the growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Adjusted constant currency revenue growth, which is constant currency revenue growth excluding revenue for businesses acquired or divested since the beginning of the prior year period so that revenue growth can be viewed without the impact of acquisitions or divestitures, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance.

Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and gain on divestitures and related transaction costs.

Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and gain on divestitures and related transaction costs.

Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. However, free cash flow has limitations because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”), which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and gain on divestitures and related transaction costs.



We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

August 31, 2021 November 30, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,193 $ 152,656 Accounts receivable, net 1,131,416 1,081,481 Other current assets 175,217 189,239 Total current assets 1,460,826 1,423,376 Property and equipment, net 397,841 451,649 Goodwill 1,822,642 1,836,050 Intangible assets, net 695,285 798,959 Deferred tax assets 43,007 47,423 Other assets 589,839 620,099 Total assets $ 5,009,440 $ 5,177,556 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 78,618 $ 140,575 Current portion of long-term debt — 33,750 Payable to former parent — 22,825 Accrued compensation and benefits 418,329 419,715 Other accrued liabilities 342,908 371,072 Income taxes payable 48,937 20,725 Total current liabilities 888,792 1,008,662 Long-term debt, net 865,837 1,111,362 Other long-term liabilities 579,746 601,887 Deferred tax liabilities 109,310 153,560 Total liabilities 2,443,685 2,875,471 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized as of August 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of August 31, 2021; 51,448 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2021 5 — Additional paid-in capital 2,338,108 — Treasury stock, 93 shares as of August 31, 2021 (13,964 ) — Retained earnings 281,469 — Former parent company investment — 2,305,899 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,863 ) (3,814 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,565,755 2,302,085 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,009,440 $ 5,177,556





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 % Change August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 448,104 $ 360,365 24 % $ 1,278,199 $ 1,012,275 26 % Communications and media 256,461 240,718 7 % 760,111 714,966 6 % Retail, travel and ecommerce 241,662 191,118 26 % 712,629 558,412 28 % Banking, financial services and insurance 210,730 165,961 27 % 648,630 526,948 23 % Healthcare 113,749 91,838 24 % 354,391 274,128 29 % Other 126,545 113,693 11 % 366,447 331,947 10 % Total revenue 1,397,251 1,163,694 20 % 4,120,407 3,418,676 21 % Cost of revenue 915,910 751,161 22 % 2,670,287 2,215,783 21 % Gross profit 481,341 412,533 17 % 1,450,120 1,202,893 21 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 329,962 335,770 (2 ) % 1,035,628 1,014,339 2 % Operating income 151,379 76,763 97 % 414,492 188,554 120 % Interest expense and finance charges, net 4,868 9,002 (46 ) % 19,316 39,515 (51 ) % Other expense (income), net (5,858 ) 593 (1,088 ) % (5,601 ) (4,283 ) 31 % Income before income taxes 152,369 67,168 127 % 400,777 153,322 161 % Provision for income taxes 42,615 21,771 96 % 119,308 53,138 125 % Net income $ 109,754 $ 45,397 142 % $ 281,469 $ 100,184 181 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.10 $ 0.88 $ 5.41 $ 1.94 Diluted $ 2.08 $ 0.88 $ 5.35 $ 1.94 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 51,432 51,602 51,288 51,602 Diluted 52,061 51,602 51,914 51,602





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Revenue $ 1,397,251 $ 1,163,694 $ 4,120,407 $ 3,418,676 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 20.1 % 0.2 % 20.5 % (2.2 ) % Foreign exchange impact (2.0 ) % 0.2 % (2.7 ) % 0.9 % Constant currency revenue growth 18.1 % 0.4 % 17.8 % (1.3 ) % Effect of excluding revenue of acquired and divested businesses 1.1 % — % 0.7 % — % Adjusted constant currency revenue growth 19.2 % 0.4 % 18.5 % (1.3 ) %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Operating income $ 151,379 $ 76,763 $ 414,492 $ 188,554 Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 3,880 — 21,430 Spin-off related expenses — 283 — 1,789 Amortization of intangibles 33,997 36,833 103,195 110,190 Share-based compensation 9,457 3,929 25,858 12,031 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs (13,197 ) — (13,197 ) — Non-GAAP operating income $ 181,636 $ 121,688 $ 530,348 $ 333,994





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Net income $ 109,754 $ 45,397 $ 281,469 $ 100,184 Interest expense and finance charges, net 4,868 9,002 19,316 39,515 Provision for income taxes 42,615 21,771 119,308 53,138 Other expense (income), net (5,858 ) 593 (5,601 ) (4,283 ) Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 3,880 — 21,430 Spin-off related expenses — 283 — 1,789 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs (13,197 ) — (13,197 ) — Amortization of intangibles 33,997 36,833 103,195 110,190 Share-based compensation 9,457 3,929 25,858 12,031 Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses above) 33,146 31,509 105,371 93,331 Adjusted EBITDA $ 214,782 $ 153,197 $ 635,719 $ 427,325





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Operating margin 10.8 % 6.6 % 10.1 % 5.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.0 % 10.5 % 12.9 % 9.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4 % 13.2 % 15.4 % 12.5 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Net income $ 109,754 $ 45,397 $ 281,469 $ 100,184 Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 3,880 — 21,430 Spin-off related expenses — 283 — 1,789 Amortization of intangibles 33,997 36,833 103,195 110,190 Share-based compensation 9,457 3,929 25,858 12,031 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs (13,197 ) — (13,197 ) — Income taxes related to the above (1) (8,315 ) (11,379 ) (20,742 ) (35,973 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 131,696 $ 78,943 $ 376,583 $ 209,651





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Net income $ 109,754 $ 45,397 $ 281,469 $ 100,184 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (1,649 ) — (3,945 ) — Net income attributable to common stockholders 108,105 45,397 277,524 100,184 Acquisition-related, integration, and spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders — 3,880 — 21,430 Spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders — 283 — 1,789 Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 33,486 36,833 101,749 110,190 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 9,315 3,929 25,496 12,031 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs allocated to common stockholders (12,999 ) — (13,012 ) — Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (1) (8,190 ) (11,379 ) (20,450 ) (35,973 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 129,717 $ 78,943 $ 371,307 $ 209,651





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (2) $ 2.08 $ 0.88 $ 5.35 $ 1.94 Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 0.08 — 0.42 Spin-off related expenses — 0.01 — 0.03 Amortization of intangibles 0.64 0.71 1.96 2.14 Share-based compensation 0.18 0.08 0.49 0.23 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs (0.25 ) — (0.25 ) — Income taxes related to the above (1) (0.16 ) (0.23 ) (0.40 ) (0.70 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.49 $ 1.53 $ 7.15 $ 4.06 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted (3) 52,061 51,602 51,914 51,602





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 93,010 $ 91,376 $ 332,125 $ 388,577 Purchases of property and equipment (42,111 ) (37,008 ) (112,869 ) (106,249 ) Free cash flow $ 50,899 $ 54,368 $ 219,256 $ 282,328





Forecast Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 Low High Operating income $ 149,600 $ 159,600 Amortization of intangibles 34,000 34,000 Share-based compensation 11,400 11,400 Non-GAAP operating income $ 195,000 $ 205,000

(1) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(2) Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) is calculated using the two-class method post spin-off. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 1.5% and 1.4% of net income, respectively, for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021 and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.

(3) Weighted-average number of shares used for diluted EPS for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020 is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.

