    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 03:27:40 pm EDT
154.89 USD   -1.53%
03:01pConcentrix Schedules Release of Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call
GL
03:00pConcentrix Schedules Release of Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call
AQ
05/24Concentrix To Present at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
Concentrix Schedules Release of Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

05/31/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
NEWARK, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, June 27, 2022.   The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9:00 am, Eastern Time.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 517 M - -
Net income 2022 454 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 8 199 M 8 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 290 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Caldwell President
Andre Scott Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Kathryn V. Marinello Chairman
Guy Brosseau Executive VP-Information Systems & Security
Cormac Twomey Executive VP-Global Operations & Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION-11.94%8 199
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.44%40 614
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.11%20 082
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.27%13 204
EDENRED SE14.67%12 466
LG CORP.1.24%10 574