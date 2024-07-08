Company Aligns for Net Zero Carbon Footprint by 2050

NEWARK, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report - The Power Of One, detailing the company's progress toward supporting its people, local communities and planet, and evolving its strategy for a more sustainable future.



“We firmly believe that one person or action can spark transformative change. Our team, united by a common purpose, aims to create a global ripple effect of positive change, something we call the Power of One,” said Philip Cassidy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects and Corporate Strategy, Concentrix. “Seeing the impact our people have made with the Power of One in their communities is both energizing and humbling. Looking ahead to 2030, we’ve set more ambitious goals to shape a promising future, one act at a time.”

Concentrix has committed to take bold action to create a more sustainable tomorrow and has already exceeded many of its 2025 sustainability goals. Now, the organization has aligned to support the foundational principles of the United Nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development goals to end poverty, protect the planet and tackle inequalities across five key impact areas:

Our planet – reduce the company’s impact by protecting and restoring the planet with a goal to reach a Net Zero carbon footprint by 2050.



Our game-changers – develop an inclusive and supportive workplace that prioritizes wellbeing and personal growth and supports diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for all.



Building trust – build and foster trust by acting with integrity in everything we do. Always.



Innovation and tech – promote innovation and tech for good to drive positive changes that address societal and environmental challenges.



Our communities – strengthen and build resilient communities and support causes that game-changers care about.



In addition, the company has reinvigorated its support of the Think Human Foundation, an endowment fund created in 2019 to support trusted nonprofits building climate resilience or facilitating access to quality education, and a key differentiator of the company’s sustainability strategy.

Concentrix employees (called game-changers) will work toward achieving the company’s updated sustainability goals by 2030 and a Net Zero carbon footprint by 2050. To learn more about the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategic priorities and efforts to make a meaningful impact worldwide, read the Concentrix 2024 Power of One Sustainability Report.

