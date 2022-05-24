Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Concentrix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/24 02:25:32 pm EDT
140.23 USD   -3.92%
GL
AQ
05/10SERVICESOURCE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of SREV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Concentrix To Present at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/24/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
NEWARK, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced that President and CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Concentrix website:  https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 517 M - -
Net income 2022 454 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 7 607 M 7 607 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 290 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Concentrix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 145,94 $
Average target price 215,67 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Caldwell President
Andre Scott Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Kathryn V. Marinello Chairman
Guy Brosseau Executive VP-Information Systems & Security
Cormac Twomey Executive VP-Global Operations & Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION-18.30%7 607
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.45%37 889
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-21.91%19 213
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.60%12 758
EDENRED SE13.51%12 230
LG CORP.-6.80%10 482