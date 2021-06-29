Concentrix : ConcentrixCX Platform Transforms the Customer Experience in Business-to-Business Services

Golden Bridge Recognizes Concentrix Voice of the Customer Platform for Best New Product Innovation

ConcentrixCX, our industry-leading Voice of the Customer (VOC) platform received one of the coveted Golden Bridge Awards, which recognize and honor the world's best in every major industry in the world. This enterprise Customer Feedback Management solution won in the category of Business-to-Business Services.

ConcentrixCX gathers real time customer signals across channels and journey points, then applies artificial intelligence to predict behavior and direct action.

ConcentrixCX centers on:

Listening: ConcentrixCX collects and integrates customer feedback from every touchpoint along the customer journey.

Analyzing: ConcentrixCX detects patterns and predicts customer behaviors with analytic tools, text mining, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Acting: ConcentrixCX includes orchestration workflows to guide coaching, build action plans and facilitate in-the-moment customer recovery.

