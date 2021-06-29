Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Concentrix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concentrix : ConcentrixCX Platform Transforms the Customer Experience in Business-to-Business Services

06/29/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Golden Bridge Recognizes Concentrix Voice of the Customer Platform for Best New Product Innovation

ConcentrixCX, our industry-leading Voice of the Customer (VOC) platform received one of the coveted Golden Bridge Awards, which recognize and honor the world's best in every major industry in the world. This enterprise Customer Feedback Management solution won in the category of Business-to-Business Services.

ConcentrixCX gathers real time customer signals across channels and journey points, then applies artificial intelligence to predict behavior and direct action.

ConcentrixCX centers on:

  • Listening: ConcentrixCX collects and integrates customer feedback from every touchpoint along the customer journey.
  • Analyzing: ConcentrixCX detects patterns and predicts customer behaviors with analytic tools, text mining, and artificial intelligence (AI).
  • Acting: ConcentrixCX includes orchestration workflows to guide coaching, build action plans and facilitate in-the-moment customer recovery.

Click here for more information.

Disclaimer

Concentrix Corporation published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 21:40:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
05:41pCONCENTRIX  : ConcentrixCX Platform Transforms the Customer Experience in Busine..
PU
05:41pCONCENTRIX  : Innovation in Lending Marketplace Solution Disrupts Industry
PU
06/23CONCENTRIX  : Fiscal Q2 Results Exceed Street Estimates; Guides for Upbeat Fisca..
MT
06/23CONCENTRIX  : Historical Metrics
PU
06/23CONCENTRIX CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23CONCENTRIX  : Earnings Flash (CNXC) CONCENTRIX Reports Q2 EPS $2.37, vs. Street ..
MT
06/23CONCENTRIX  : Earnings Flash (CNXC) CONCENTRIX Reports Q2 Revenue $1.37B, vs. St..
MT
06/23Concentrix Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results with Strong New Busines..
GL
06/15CONCENTRIX  : Barrington Initiates Concentrix at Outperform Rating With $182 Pri..
MT
06/03CONCENTRIX  : Schedules Release of Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 509 M - -
Net income 2021 337 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 265 M 8 265 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 270 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Concentrix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 158,79 $
Average target price 175,67 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andre Scott Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Kathryn V. Marinello Independent Chairman
Guy Brosseau Executive VP-Information Systems & Security
Cormac Twomey Executive VP-Global Operations & Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION60.88%8 297
CINTAS CORPORATION7.39%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.17%24 313
LG CORP.6.27%15 059
EDENRED SE6.16%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.99%14 486