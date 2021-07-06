Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Concentrix Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
Concentrix : Innovating Customer Support With Gig Crowdsourcing

07/06/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Golden Bridge Awards Recognizes Concentrix Solv for Best Crowdsource Solution

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best programs from every major industry in the world.

Concentrix Solv won New Product Innovation in the Content Technologies and Information Management group for its crowdsource platform that is leading the charge for a new approach to remote-first Customer Support of the future.

Solv removes the barriers of location and time zone, enabling access to a diverse and knowledge-rich talent pool of brand users, fans and deep domain expertise that is unshackled from the traditional employment model and accelerates customer and brand engagement and experience, offering brands the trifecta of speed, scale and surge demand, mobilizing crowdsourced support across time zones and language in days, not weeks and providing services to brands at 30-50% lower cost to serve than traditional premise-based teams.

Click here for more information.

Disclaimer

Concentrix Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:41:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 509 M - -
Net income 2021 337 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 425 M 8 425 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 270 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Concentrix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 164,25 $
Average target price 175,67 $
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andre Scott Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Kathryn V. Marinello Independent Chairman
Guy Brosseau Executive VP-Information Systems & Security
Cormac Twomey Executive VP-Global Operations & Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION66.41%8 297
CINTAS CORPORATION8.50%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.09%24 313
LG CORP.4.18%15 059
EDENRED SE5.41%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.29%14 486