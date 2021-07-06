Concentrix : Innovating Customer Support With Gig Crowdsourcing

Golden Bridge Awards Recognizes Concentrix Solv for Best Crowdsource Solution

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best programs from every major industry in the world.

Concentrix Solv won New Product Innovation in the Content Technologies and Information Management group for its crowdsource platform that is leading the charge for a new approach to remote-first Customer Support of the future.

Solv removes the barriers of location and time zone, enabling access to a diverse and knowledge-rich talent pool of brand users, fans and deep domain expertise that is unshackled from the traditional employment model and accelerates customer and brand engagement and experience, offering brands the trifecta of speed, scale and surge demand, mobilizing crowdsourced support across time zones and language in days, not weeks and providing services to brands at 30-50% lower cost to serve than traditional premise-based teams.

