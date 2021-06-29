Concentrix : Innovation in Lending Marketplace Solution Disrupts Industry

Golden Bridge Awards Recognizes Concentrix Tigerspike for Best Financial Services Solution

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best programs from every major industry in the world. Concentrix Tigerspike won New Product Innovation in the Financial Services category for its industry-disrupting finance tool Factorin™ which transforms CX for small business clients.

Decreased negotiating power, long payment cycles impact cash flow and disrupt growth for micro, small medium enterprises (MSME). Banks and financial institutions needed a digital platform that enabled these businesses houses to convert digital invoices into liquid funds. Concentrix Factorin™ enables MSME(s) manage their working capital by immediately receiving digital payments in an open auction-based platform.

The platform offers a digital marketplace for trade receivables and discounting, enabling corporate buyers, sellers and financial institutions to collaborate resulting in shorter payment cycles and improved cash flow.

Factorin™ have provided more than $1 billion of liquidity to MSMEs and changing the financial landscape for such Financial institutions globally.

