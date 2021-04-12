Concentrix : Receives All-Star Distinction in the IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100

IAOP ranked Concentrix highest for its customer references, industry awards, innovation, and CSR programs

Earlier this year Concentrix was recognized as one of 2021 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100, the world's best service providers.

IAOP recently recognized Concentrix with special distinction as an 'All-Star' company positioning it among the best for exceptional scoring in all four critical areas:

Customer References : demonstrating sustained excellence in service delivery and the value we provide our clients.

: demonstrating sustained excellence in service delivery and the value we provide our clients. Awards and Certifications: demonstrated through third party recognition and relevant organizational and professional certification.

demonstrated through third party recognition and relevant organizational and professional certification. Programs for Innovation : highlighting our industry-leading programs that produce new forms of value for our clients.

: highlighting our industry-leading programs that produce new forms of value for our clients. Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility: Corporate responsibility initiatives and outcomes that address community involvement, development, labor practices, human rights, and environmental impact.

In addition, Concentrix was also recognized for Sustained Excellence in achieving inclusion on the IAOP GO 100 list for 14 years.

Companies that outsource, whether from customer experience or other collaborative business models, require a high degree of trust in their providers. A rigorous independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with experience selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors compares industry leaders for this recognition. The Global Outsourcing 100 helps companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships.

'Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs,' said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. 'It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Concentrix should be proud of achieving excellence in the field.'