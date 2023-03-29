Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Concentrix Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CNXC   US20602D1019

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

(CNXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
121.77 USD   +1.79%
05:16pConcentrix Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Drop, Revenue Rises
MT
04:53pConcentrix to acquire Webhelp in $4.8 bln deal
RE
04:33pConcentrix Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Concentrix to acquire Webhelp in $4.8 bln deal

03/29/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
March 29 (Reuters) - Concentrix Corp will buy outsourcing and consultancy firm Webhelp in a $4.8 billion deal, the business services provider said on Wednesday, boosting its presence outside North America and adding clients in fast-growing markets.

Webhelp shareholders will receive 14.9 million shares of Concentrix, 500 million euros ($542 million) in cash, and a 700- million euros note payable in two years.

Based in Paris, Webhelp specializes in sales, marketing and payment services across markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Shares of California-based Concentrix were down about 4% in extended trading.

Concentrix shareholders will own about 78% of the combined company and Webhelp shareholders the rest following the close of the deal, which is expected by the end of the year.

Separately, Concentrix, which designs customer experience solutions for companies across sectors including retail, travel and banking, also reported a 6.5% rise in first-quarter revenue to $1.64 billion.

($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION 1.79% 121.77 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.92% 461.69 Real-time Quote.0.01%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.80% 150.95 Real-time Quote.-1.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 791 M - -
Net income 2023 413 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 6 077 M 6 077 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 315 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Concentrix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 119,63 $
Average target price 161,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Caldwell President
Andre Scott Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Kathryn V. Marinello Chairman
Guy Brosseau Executive VP-Information Systems & Security
Cormac Twomey Executive VP-Global Operations & Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION-10.16%6 077
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.77%45 082
EDENRED SE5.15%14 444
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-3.46%13 627
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.01%12 801
LG CORP.7.30%10 100
