Concentrix to acquire Webhelp in $4.8 bln deal

March 29 (Reuters) - Concentrix Corp will buy
outsourcing and consultancy firm Webhelp in a $4.8 billion deal,
the business services provider said on Wednesday, boosting its
presence outside North America and adding clients in
fast-growing markets.
Webhelp shareholders will receive 14.9 million shares of
Concentrix, 500 million euros ($542 million) in cash, and a 700-
million euros note payable in two years.
Based in Paris, Webhelp specializes in sales, marketing and
payment services across markets in Europe, Latin America and
Africa.
Shares of California-based Concentrix were down about 4% in
extended trading.
Concentrix shareholders will own about 78% of the combined
company and Webhelp shareholders the rest following the close of
the deal, which is expected by the end of the year.
Separately, Concentrix, which designs customer experience
solutions for companies across sectors including retail, travel
and banking, also reported a 6.5% rise in first-quarter revenue
to $1.64 billion.
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
