Concepcion Industrial : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 20, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number A1997-13456
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 005-029-401-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Concepcion Industrial Corporation
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 308 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code1209
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 87721819
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Commn
|
407,263,891
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Items 4 and 9
Concepcion Industrial Corporation CIC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-24 - Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Results of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Results of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on July 20, 2022
List of elected directors for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
|
Name of Person
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Cesar A. Buenaventura
|
3
|
0
|
N/A
|
Justo A. Ortiz
|
3,500
|
0
|
N/A
|
Raul Joseph A. Concepcion
|
822,140
|
202,140
|
Joy Cecilia R. Concepcion
|
Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles
|
3,327,816
|
0
|
N/A
|
Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas
|
2,641,630
|
0
|
N/A
|
Jose Ma. A. Concepcion
|
15,561
|
598,495
|
Triple 8 Holdings, Inc.
|
Ma. Victoria Herminia C. Young
|
3
|
1,149,070
|
YC Holdings, Inc.
|
Raul Anthony A. Concepcion
|
300,572
|
1,930,380
|
Anne Marie Carmen F. Concepcion; Micab Resorts and Hotels, Inc.
|
External auditor
|
Isla Lipana & Company
|
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the stockholders
|
(a) The Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on July 14, 2021 was approved.
(b) The Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 contained in the Company's Annual Report was approved.
(c) Election of Directors
The following were elected as directors for the year 2022 to 2023:
Cesar A. Buenaventura (Independent Director)
Justo A. Ortiz (Independent Director)
Raul Joseph A. Concepcion
Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles
Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas
Jose Ma. A. Concepcion III
Ma. Victoria Herminia A. Concepcion-Young
Raul Anthony A. Concepcion
The stockholders agreed to leave one (1) seat vacant for the time being as the remaining nominee was appointed in government and will be unable to serve as a director of the Company. A special stockholders meeting will be called for the election of an independent director to fill the vacancy in the Board within a reasonable time after the Corporate Governance, Nominations & Remuneration Committee submits a list of qualified nominees as provided in the By-Laws and applicable regulations.
(d) Isla Lipana & Company was reappointed as the Company's external auditors.
(e) All acts of the Board of Directors and Management from July 14, 2021 up to the date of the Annual Meeting were ratified.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Please refer to the attached report.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Omar Taccad
|
Designation
|
Vice President
