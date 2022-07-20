Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Concepcion Industrial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CIC   PHY1694P1067

CONCEPCION INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(CIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
19.00 PHP   -0.52%
19.00 PHP   -0.52%
01:44aCONCEPCION INDUSTRIAL : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
01:44aCONCEPCION INDUSTRIAL : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
06/30Concepcion Industrial Corporation Announces Resignation of Mr. Alfredo E. Pascual as Member of the Board of Directors
CI
Concepcion Industrial : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 20, 20222. SEC Identification Number A1997-134563. BIR Tax Identification No. 005-029-401-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Concepcion Industrial Corporation5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 308 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code12098. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 877218199. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Commn 407,263,891
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Items 4 and 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Concepcion Industrial Corporation CIC PSE Disclosure Form 4-24 - Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Results of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Results of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on July 20, 2022

List of elected directors for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
Cesar A. Buenaventura 3 0 N/A
Justo A. Ortiz 3,500 0 N/A
Raul Joseph A. Concepcion 822,140 202,140 Joy Cecilia R. Concepcion
Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles 3,327,816 0 N/A
Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas 2,641,630 0 N/A
Jose Ma. A. Concepcion 15,561 598,495 Triple 8 Holdings, Inc.
Ma. Victoria Herminia C. Young 3 1,149,070 YC Holdings, Inc.
Raul Anthony A. Concepcion 300,572 1,930,380 Anne Marie Carmen F. Concepcion; Micab Resorts and Hotels, Inc.
External auditor Isla Lipana & Company
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the stockholders

(a) The Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on July 14, 2021 was approved.

(b) The Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 contained in the Company's Annual Report was approved.

(c) Election of Directors

The following were elected as directors for the year 2022 to 2023:

Cesar A. Buenaventura (Independent Director)
Justo A. Ortiz (Independent Director)
Raul Joseph A. Concepcion
Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles
Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas
Jose Ma. A. Concepcion III
Ma. Victoria Herminia A. Concepcion-Young
Raul Anthony A. Concepcion

The stockholders agreed to leave one (1) seat vacant for the time being as the remaining nominee was appointed in government and will be unable to serve as a director of the Company. A special stockholders meeting will be called for the election of an independent director to fill the vacancy in the Board within a reasonable time after the Corporate Governance, Nominations & Remuneration Committee submits a list of qualified nominees as provided in the By-Laws and applicable regulations.

(d) Isla Lipana & Company was reappointed as the Company's external auditors.

(e) All acts of the Board of Directors and Management from July 14, 2021 up to the date of the Annual Meeting were ratified.

Other Relevant Information

Please refer to the attached report.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Omar Taccad
Designation Vice President

Disclaimer

Concepcion Industrial Corporation published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
