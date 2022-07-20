Concepcion Industrial : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 20, 2022

Common 407,263,891

Results of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on July 20, 2022

Name of Person Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect Cesar A. Buenaventura 3 0 N/A Justo A. Ortiz 3,500 0 N/A Raul Joseph A. Concepcion 822,140 202,140 Joy Cecilia R. Concepcion Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles 3,327,816 0 N/A Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas 2,641,630 0 N/A Jose Ma. A. Concepcion 15,561 598,495 Triple 8 Holdings, Inc. Ma. Victoria Herminia C. Young 3 1,149,070 YC Holdings, Inc. Raul Anthony A. Concepcion 300,572 1,930,380 Anne Marie Carmen F. Concepcion; Micab Resorts and Hotels, Inc.

External auditor Isla Lipana & Company

List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the stockholders (a) The Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on July 14, 2021 was approved.



(b) The Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 contained in the Company's Annual Report was approved.



(c) Election of Directors



The following were elected as directors for the year 2022 to 2023:



Cesar A. Buenaventura (Independent Director)

Justo A. Ortiz (Independent Director)

Raul Joseph A. Concepcion

Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles

Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas

Jose Ma. A. Concepcion III

Ma. Victoria Herminia A. Concepcion-Young

Raul Anthony A. Concepcion



The stockholders agreed to leave one (1) seat vacant for the time being as the remaining nominee was appointed in government and will be unable to serve as a director of the Company. A special stockholders meeting will be called for the election of an independent director to fill the vacancy in the Board within a reasonable time after the Corporate Governance, Nominations & Remuneration Committee submits a list of qualified nominees as provided in the By-Laws and applicable regulations.



(d) Isla Lipana & Company was reappointed as the Company's external auditors.



(e) All acts of the Board of Directors and Management from July 14, 2021 up to the date of the Annual Meeting were ratified. Other Relevant Information Please refer to the attached report.

