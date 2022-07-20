Concepcion Industrial : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 20, 2022

A1997-13456

005-029-401-000

Concepcion Industrial Corporation

Metro Manila, Philippines

308 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City, Philippines

Postal Code

1209

87721819

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 407,263,891

Items 4 and 9

Concepcion Industrial Corporation

CIC

Subject of the Disclosure Results of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors Background/Description of the Disclosure Results of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 20, 2022

Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect Raul Joseph Concepcion Chairman of the Board and President 822,140 202,020 Joy Cecilia R. Concepcion Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles Vice Chairman and Treasurer 3,327,816 0 Vice Chairman and Treasurer Raul Anthony A. Concepcion Vice Chairman 300,572 1,930,380 Vice Chairman Rafael C. Hechanova, Jr. Executive Vice President 3,408,894 0 Executive Vice President Rajan Komarasu Chief Finance and Operating Officer 51,800 0 Chief Finance and Operating Officer Ma. Victoria A. Betita Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 38,978 0 Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Arazeli Malapad Chief Audit Executive 0 0 Chief Audit Executive Alberto Alfonso Albano Head of Investor Relations 0 0 Head of Investor Relations Omar C. Taccad Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Legal Counsel 0 0 Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Legal Counsel Jayson L. Fernandez Corporate Secretary 0 0 Corporate Secretary Roxanne Viel C. Santos Assistant Corporate Secretary 0 0 Assistant Corporate Secretary

Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee Audit and Risk Oversight Committee Cesar A. Buenaventura Chairman and Independent Member Audit and Risk Oversight Committee Justo A. Ortiz Independent Member Audit and Risk Oversight Committee Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas Member Audit and Risk Oversight Committee Ma. Victoria Herminia C. Young Member Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee Cesar A. Buenaventura Chairman and Independent Member Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee Justo A. Ortiz Independent Member Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee Raul Joseph A. Concepcion Member Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles Member Executive Committee Raul Joseph A. Concepcion Chairman Executive Committee Renna C. Hechanova-Angles Member Executive Committee Raul Anthony A. Concepcion Member Strategy and Investments Committee Justo A. Ortiz Chairman and Independent Member Strategy and Investments Committee Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas Member Strategy and Investments Committee Ma. Victoria Herminia C. Young Member

List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors N/A Other Relevant Information Pleaser refer to the attached report.

Filed on behalf by: Name Omar Taccad Designation Vice President

List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the IssuerList of Committees and Membership