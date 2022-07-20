Concepcion Industrial : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 20, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number A1997-13456
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 005-029-401-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Concepcion Industrial Corporation
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 308 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code1209
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 87721819
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
407,263,891
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Items 4 and 9
Concepcion Industrial Corporation CIC
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Results of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Results of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 20, 2022
List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Raul Joseph Concepcion
|
Chairman of the Board and President
|
822,140
|
202,020
|
|
|
Vice Chairman and Treasurer
|
3,327,816
|
|
|
Raul Anthony A. Concepcion
|
Vice Chairman
|
300,572
|
1,930,380
|
|
Rafael C. Hechanova, Jr.
|
Executive Vice President
|
3,408,894
|
|
|
Rajan Komarasu
|
Chief Finance and Operating Officer
|
51,800
|
|
|
Ma. Victoria A. Betita
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
38,978
|
|
|
Arazeli Malapad
|
Chief Audit Executive
|
0
|
|
|
Alberto Alfonso Albano
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
0
|
|
|
Omar C. Taccad
|
Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Legal Counsel
|
0
|
|
|
Jayson L. Fernandez
|
Corporate Secretary
|
0
|
|
|
Roxanne Viel C. Santos
|
Assistant Corporate Secretary
|
0
|
|
List of Committees and Membership
|
Name of Committees
|
Members
|
Position/Designation in Committee
|
Audit and Risk Oversight Committee
|
Cesar A. Buenaventura
|
Chairman and Independent Member
|
Audit and Risk Oversight Committee
|
Justo A. Ortiz
|
Independent Member
|
Audit and Risk Oversight Committee
|
Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas
|
Member
|
Audit and Risk Oversight Committee
|
Ma. Victoria Herminia C. Young
|
Member
|
Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee
|
Cesar A. Buenaventura
|
Chairman and Independent Member
|
Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee
|
Justo A. Ortiz
|
Independent Member
|
Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee
|
Raul Joseph A. Concepcion
|
Member
|
Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee
|
Renna C. Hechanova-Angeles
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Raul Joseph A. Concepcion
|
Chairman
|
Executive Committee
|
Renna C. Hechanova-Angles
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Raul Anthony A. Concepcion
|
Member
|
Strategy and Investments Committee
|
Justo A. Ortiz
|
Chairman and Independent Member
|
Strategy and Investments Committee
|
Raissa C. Hechanova-Posadas
|
Member
|
Strategy and Investments Committee
|
Ma. Victoria Herminia C. Young
|
Member
|
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors
|
N/A
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Pleaser refer to the attached report.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Omar Taccad
|
Designation
|
Vice President
