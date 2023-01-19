Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CNCE   US2060221056

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CNCE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:08 2023-01-19 am EST
8.285 USD   +20.07%
10:26aConcert Pharmaceuticals Shares Rally on Takeover by Sun
DJ
09:25aConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Lower Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concert Pharmaceuticals Shares Rally on Takeover by Sun

01/19/2023 | 10:26am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped 20% on Thursday after the late-stage biotechnology company agreed to be acquired by India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for an initial $576 million in cash.

Under the deal, Concert investors would receive $8 a share in cash, a 16% premium to Wednesday's closing price of $6.90, along with contingent value rights worth up to an additional $3.50 a share, bringing the potential value of the deal to $11.50 a share, roughly 67% above Wednesday's close.

The contingent value rights are linked to Concert's deuruxolitinib drug candidate for alopecia areata, a chronic autoimmune skin disease for which there are currently limited treatment options.

The deal is slate to close during the current quarter.

Concert shares were recently changing hands at $8.28, up 20%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1025ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 20.14% 8.29 Delayed Quote.18.15%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 0.04% 1040.55 Delayed Quote.3.86%
Analyst Recommendations on CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,10 M - -
Net income 2022 -123 M - -
Net cash 2022 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2 120x
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,90 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger D. Tung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc A. Becker Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard H. Aldrich Chairman
Virginia Braman Vice President-Clinical Development
Mitch K. Goldenberg VP-Information Technology & Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.15%331
MODERNA, INC.9.69%75 691
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.64%40 965
LONZA GROUP AG9.80%40 388
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.65%28 519
SEAGEN INC.1.54%24 227