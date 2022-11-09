Concert Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. GMT.

A webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentation.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is developing deuruxolitinib (CTP-543), a novel, deuterated, oral JAK1/2 inhibitor. Concert has successfully completed two Phase 3 trials with deuruxolitinib in adults with alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological disease. The Company is also evaluating the use of deuruxolitinib in other indications and assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information, please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005071/en/