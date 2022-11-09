Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNCE   US2060221056

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CNCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
4.460 USD   +0.22%
07:01aConcert Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
BU
11/07Transcript : Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
11/07CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concert Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/09/2022 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. GMT.

A webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentation.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is developing deuruxolitinib (CTP-543), a novel, deuterated, oral JAK1/2 inhibitor. Concert has successfully completed two Phase 3 trials with deuruxolitinib in adults with alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological disease. The Company is also evaluating the use of deuruxolitinib in other indications and assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information, please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:01aConcert Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies London Healthc..
BU
11/07Transcript : Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 20..
CI
11/07CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
11/07Concert : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
11/07Earnings Flash (CNCE) CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS Reports Q3 Revenue $8,000, vs. Street Est..
MT
11/07Concert Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/31Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 7, 2022
BU
09/13Truist Securities Increases Price Target on Concert Pharmaceuticals to $25 From $22, Ma..
MT
09/12Concert pharmaceuticals announces presentation of ctp-543 thrive-aa1 phase 3 data in al..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -123 M - -
Net cash 2022 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 3 621 871x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,46 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 292%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger D. Tung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc A. Becker Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard H. Aldrich Chairman
Virginia Braman Vice President-Clinical Development
Mitch K. Goldenberg VP-Information Technology & Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.41.59%214
MODERNA, INC.-35.19%63 240
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.31%38 619
LONZA GROUP AG-35.40%37 063
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.75%25 191
SEAGEN INC.-14.92%24 422