Concert Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021, on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET; and

The Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Webcasts of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay of the conference webcasts will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentations.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

