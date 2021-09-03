Log in
    CNCE   US2060221056

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CNCE)
Concert Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/03/2021
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021, on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET; and
  • The Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Webcasts of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay of the conference webcasts will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentations.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Roger D. Tung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc A. Becker Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard H. Aldrich Chairman
Julie Fields Liu Vice President-Research & Development Management
Virginia Braman Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-70.25%121
MODERNA, INC.280.65%160 514
LONZA GROUP AG36.60%63 079
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.48.03%50 821
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%33 975
SEAGEN INC.-9.85%28 726