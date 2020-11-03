Log in
CONCHO RESOURCES INC.

CONCHO RESOURCES INC.

(CXO)
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho Resources - CXO

11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) to ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Concho will receive only 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips for each share of Concho that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cxo/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 109 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 611 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 1,84%
Capitalization 8 514 M 8 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 453
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CONCHO RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Concho Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCHO RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 65,64 $
Last Close Price 43,77 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy A. Leach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack F. Harper President
C. William Giraud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenda R. Schroer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kang Chen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCHO RESOURCES INC.-50.02%8 514
CNOOC LIMITED-43.75%40 495
CONOCOPHILLIPS-53.51%32 429
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.03%20 466
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.98%19 081
ECOPETROL S.A.-45.70%19 012
