Concho Resources Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Conference Date Conference Presentation Time September 3, 2020 Simmons Energy Gleneagles Conference 1:30 PM CT September 8, 2020 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 1:25 PM CT

The Company’s presentation for the Simmons conference will be available on the Company’s website after market close on September 1, 2020, and the Company’s presentation for the Barclays conference will be available on the Company’s website before market open on September 8, 2020. Additionally, a link to the webcast presentation for the Barclays conference will be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources.

