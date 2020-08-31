Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Concho Resources Inc.    CXO

CONCHO RESOURCES INC.

(CXO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concho Resources Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Conference Date

Conference

Presentation Time

September 3, 2020

Simmons Energy Gleneagles Conference

1:30 PM CT

September 8, 2020

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

1:25 PM CT

The Company’s presentation for the Simmons conference will be available on the Company’s website after market close on September 1, 2020, and the Company’s presentation for the Barclays conference will be available on the Company’s website before market open on September 8, 2020. Additionally, a link to the webcast presentation for the Barclays conference will be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CONCHO RESOURCES INC.
04:41pCONCHO RESOURCES INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
05:24aSECOND U.S. SHALE BOOM'S LEGACY : Overpriced deals, unwanted assets
RE
08/24CONCHO RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
08/18CONCHO RESOURCES INC. : Publishes Inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report
BU
08/11CONCHO RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/10CONCHO RESOURCES INC. : Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
08/06CONCHO RESOURCES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05U.S. shale producers Pioneer Natural Resources, Devon pitch plans for variabl..
RE
07/31CONCHO RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/29CONCHO RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 241 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 580 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 10 211 M 10 211 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 453
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CONCHO RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Concho Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCHO RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 72,59 $
Last Close Price 52,26 $
Spread / Highest target 89,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy A. Leach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack F. Harper President
C. William Giraud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenda R. Schroer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kang Chen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCHO RESOURCES INC.-40.32%10 211
CNOOC LIMITED-31.94%50 406
CONOCOPHILLIPS-40.98%41 165
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-44.83%26 905
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.19%23 772
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-30.24%17 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group