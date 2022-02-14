Concierge Technologies Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2021.



Revenues for the second fiscal quarter totaled $9,445,116, compared with $9,961,822 a year ago. Net income for the most recent three-month period was $1,023,335, equal to $0.03 per fully diluted per share, compared with $1,351,788, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, last year.

“Each of our operating subsidiaries posted income from operations for the second fiscal quarter as they continued to pursue growth opportunities through new products and sales channel expansion,” said David Neibert, Concierge Technologies’ Chief Operations Officer. “At the top level, we continued our investment in our new proprietary mobile banking app platform that seeks to fit each individual’s unique appetite for sending, receiving, spending and saving money securely through mobile devices. It is currently in development stage prior to beta launch.”

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, Wainwright Holdings, Inc., which comprises the Company’s largest operating segment – financial services – had revenues of $5,701,384 versus $6,149,415 a year ago. Average assets under management (“AUM”) for the fiscal 2022 second quarter amounted to $4.2 billion, versus $4.9 billion last year, resulting in operating income of $2.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, versus $2.3 million a year ago.

The Company’s other operating subsidiaries, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Original Sprout and Brigadier Security Systems all experienced relatively flat revenues for the current quarter versus the prior year period, with a revenue decline of 1.8% for the entire group. As with the preceding first quarter of fiscal 2022, net income again was negatively impacted principally by global supply chain and shipping challenges for the Company’s New Zealand operations, and at California-based Original Sprout, which experienced significantly higher in-bound and out-bound freight expenses. As a result, operating income for the fiscal 2022 second quarter declined by approximately 11%, for these subsidiaries as a group, as compared with the three months ended December 31, 2020. Despite those challenges, each of these subsidiaries produced operating income and positive cash flows for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

Concierge Technologies’ balance sheet remains strong. Total assets at December 31, 2021 amounted to $30,876,434, compared with $31,507,680 at June 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at the close of the 2022 second fiscal quarter were $13,385,452, versus $16,072,955 at June 30, 2021. Stockholders’ equity was $34,338,396 at the end of the second fiscal quarter, compared with $35,286,664 at the close of the prior fiscal year. The Company remains essentially debt free.

For the first half of fiscal 2022, consolidated revenues totaled $14,105,454, compared with $15,926,296 for the first six months of the prior fiscal year. A net loss of $857,656, equal to a loss of $.02 per share, was recorded for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to net income of $3,571,222, or $.09 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The loss for the current year reflects a $2.5 million settlement for the resolution of a legal matter in connection with the Company’s indirect subsidiary, United States Commodity Funds, LLC (“USCF Investments”) and United States Oil Fund, LP, which are related business units of Concierge’s Wainwright subsidiary. This expense was recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and is also the primary reason for the decline in cash and cash equivalents as December 31, 2021 as compared with June 30, 2021.

“From a corporate perspective, we remain laser-focused on putting strategies in place to achieve our long-term goal of enhancing shareholder value through sustainable, profitable growth,” said Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer. “Proceeding into the second half of our fiscal year, we look forward to continued progress on our mobile fintech app to be launched by our Marygold & Co. subsidiary. With a solid base of operations and strong cash flow provided by our established core businesses, we are positioned quite nicely to venture into the next phase of corporate growth in the rapidly emerging world of financial technology.”

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat’s Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in July 2020, Printstock Products Limited https://www.printstocknz.com/, is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand. Its operations are consolidated with those of Gourmet Foods.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province under the brands Brigadier Security Systems in Saskatoon and Elite Security in Regina, Canada.

The Company’s USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 10 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, San Clemente, Calif.-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com, produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a “reef safe” sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Mexico, South America, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Canada among other areas.

Marygold & Co., formed in the U.S. during 2019 and operating from offices in Denver, CO, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co. Advisory Services, LLC, was established to explore opportunities in the financial technology sector. The company continues in the development stage as it works toward introduction of a fintech mobile banking app. https://marygoldandco.com/.

Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, formed in the U.K. in 2021 and located in London, England for the purpose of acquiring interests in certified financial advisors and asset managers in the U.K. No acquisitions have yet been made and the company is continuing its due diligence efforts.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” ”forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may” “will,” “could,” “should” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the launch of the Company’s fintech mobile banking app, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements, including the factors disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



(Financial tables follow)





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 (1) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,285,452 $ 16,072,955 Accounts receivable, net 1,165,881 1,070,541 Accounts receivable - related parties 1,782,034 2,038,054 Inventories 2,144,681 1,951,792 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 1,068,143 747,343 Investments 2,853,574 1,828,926 Other current assets 442,470 399,524 Total current assets 22,742,235 24,109,135 Restricted cash 13,664 13,989 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,560,006 1,573,445 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,716,883 1,058,199 Goodwill 1,043,473 1,043,473 Intangible assets, net 2,182,817 2,341,803 Deferred tax assets, net-U.S. 827,476 827,476 Other assets, long - term 789,880 540,160 Total assets $ 30,876,434 $ 31,507,680 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses $ 3,344,858 $ 3,862,874 Expense waivers – related parties 128,748 69,684 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 687,333 513,071 Notes payable - related parties 603,500 603,500 Loans - property and equipment, current portion 35,090 15,094 Total current liabilities 4,799,529 5,064,223 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion 491,390 379,804 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,087,690 607,560 Deferred tax liabilities, net-foreign 169,429 169,429 Total long-term liabilities 1,748,509 1,156,793 Total liabilities 6,548,038 6,221,016 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized Series B: 49,360 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and at June 30, 2021 49 49 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,485,959 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and at June 30, 2021 37,486 37,486 Additional paid-in capital 9,330,843 9,330,843 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,971 142,581





Retained earnings 14,918,047 15,775,705 Total stockholders' equity 24,328,396 25,286,664 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,876,434 $ 31,507,680

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net revenue Fund management - related party $ 5,701,384 $ 6,149,415 $ 11,358,411 $ 13,185,716 Food products 2,108,257 2,134,402 4,468,402 4,191,974 Security systems 642,623 617,780 1,333,253 1,297,222 Beauty products 992,852 1,060,225 2,013,924 2,032,968 Net revenue 9,445,116 9,961,822 19,173,990 20,707,880 Cost of revenue 2,417,798 2,378,024 5,068,538 4,781,584 Gross profit 7,027,318 7,583,798 14,105,452 15,926,296 Operating expense General and administrative expense 1,198,209 1,641,196 3,317,711 3,555,259 Fund operations 1,102,237 799,658 2,203,853 1,702,498 Marketing and advertising 690,831 742,529 1,409,486 1,540,351 Depreciation and amortization 133,191 177,225 287,849 343,124 Salaries and compensation 2,576,285 2,485,357 4,707,440 4,181,577 Legal settlement - - 2,500,000 Total operating expenses 5,700,753 5,845,965 14,426,339 11,322,809 (Loss) income from operations 1,326,565 1,737,833 (320,887 ) 4,603,487 Other (expense) income: Interest and dividend income 6,088 6,799 13,484 15,442 Interest expense (10,085 ) (10,141 ) (20,285 ) (20,225 ) Other (expense) income (214,981 ) 55,695 (206,973 ) 176,638 Total other (expense) income, net (218,978 ) 52,353 (213,774 ) 171,855 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,107,587 1,790,186 (534,661 ) 4,775,342 Provision of income taxes (84,252 ) (438,398 ) (322,997 ) (1,204,120 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,023,335 $ 1,351,788 $ (857,658 ) $ 3,571,222 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic and diluted 38,473,159 38,473,159 38,473,159 38,473,159 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.02) $ 0.09





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,023,335 $ 1,351,788 $ (857,658 ) $ 3,571,222 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (14,442 ) 297,432 (100,610 ) 370,146 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,008,893 $ 1,649,220 $ (958,268 ) $ 3,941,368





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

Period Ending December 31, 2021 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at July 1, 2021 49,360 $ 49 37,485,959 $ 37,486 $ 9,330,843 $ 142,581 $ 15,775,705 $ 25,286,664 Loss on currency translation - - - - - (86,168 ) - (86,168 ) Net loss - - - - - - (1,880,993 ) (1,880,993 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 49,360 $ 49 37,485,959 $ 37,486 $ 9,330,843 $ 56,413 $ 13,894,712 $ 23,319,503 Loss on currency translation - - - - - (14,442 ) - (14,442 ) Net income - - - - - - 1,023,335 1,023,335 Balance at December 31, 2021 49,360 $ 49 37,485,959 $ 37,486 $ 9,330,843 $ 41,971 $ 14,918,047 $ 24,328,396





Period Ending December 31, 2020 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at July 1, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (144,744 ) $ 9,926,262 $ 19,149,896 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 72,714 - 72,714 Net income - - - - - - 2,219,434 2,219,434 Balance at September 30, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (72,030 ) $ 12,145,696 $ 21,442,044 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 297,432 - 297,432 Net income - - - - - - 1,351,788 1,351,788 Balance at December 31, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ 225,402 $ 13,497,484 $ 23,091,264





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (857,658 ) $ 3,571,222 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 287,849 343,124 Bad debt expense - 14,075 Impairment to inventory value 3,478 32,688 Unrealized gain on investments (29,251 ) (1,128 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment 37,189 (2,122 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost 337,850 231,879 Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable (118,395 ) (373,656 ) Accounts receivable - related party 256,020 518,364 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable (324,699 ) 292,905 Inventories (196,514 ) (149,153 ) Other current assets (74,549 ) 82,433 (Decrease) increase in current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses (486,835 ) (466,096 ) Operating lease liabilities (341,411 ) (233,222 ) Expense waivers - related party 59,064 553,336 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,447,862 ) 4,414,649 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of business - (993,435 ) Purchase of real estate and equipment (3,988 ) (30,213 ) Sale of investments 506,492 - Purchase of investments (1,533,385 ) (411 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,030,881 ) (1,024,059 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of property and equipment loans (7,208 ) (3,445 ) Principle payment of finance lease liability (1,753 ) - Issuance costs pursuant to planned stock issuance (249,720 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (258,681 ) (3,445 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (50,404 ) 123,331 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (2,787,828 ) 3,510,476 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE 16,086,944 9,826,042 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 13,299,116 $ 13,336,518





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest paid $ 8,046 $ 7,985 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 632,961 $ 859,320 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Reclassification of acquisition deposit $ - $ 122,111 Acquisition of operating right-of-use assets through operating lease liability $ 995,805 $ 730,741 Acquisition of equipment through finance lease liability $ 150,625 $ -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



