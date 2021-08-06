Concord Acquisition : Circle Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Concord Acquisition Corp.

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle, a global financial technology firm that provides internet-native payments and treasury infrastructure, today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus, in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp ("Concord") (NYSE: CND), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Circle and the proposed business combination with Concord.

As previously announced, under the terms of the business combination between Circle and Concord, a new Irish holding company (the "Company") will acquire both Concord and Circle and become a publicly-traded company, expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "CRCL". The transaction values Circle at an enterprise value of $4.5 billion.

The business combination is supported by $415 million of capital commitments at $10.00 per share, with participation from top-tier institutional investors including Marshall Wace LLP, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Adage Capital Management LP, accounts advised by ARK Investment Management LLC and Third Point. This investment, when combined with the $276 million of cash held in Concord's trust account (assuming no redemptions) and Circle's recently closed convertible note financing, will provide Circle with over $1.1 billion in gross proceeds upon close.

About Concord Acquisition Corp

Concord Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services or financial technology industries. It is sponsored by an entity affiliated with Atlas Merchant Capital, an investment firm that offers debt and equity investment strategies, seeking long-term value through differentiated expertise in financial services and credit markets.

Concord raised $276 million in its initial public offering in December 2020 and its units, Class A common stock and warrants are listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CND.U," "CND," and "CND WS," respectively.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), which has become the fastest growing, regulated, fully reserved dollar digital currency. USDC in circulation is greater than $27 billion and has supported over $900 billion in on-chain transactions. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, one of the largest equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., which is a registered broker dealer.

