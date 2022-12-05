Fintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency operator Circle
Internet Financial has decided to end a $9 billion deal with
blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp nearly ten
months after an earlier agreement was amended.
Earlier valued at $4.5 billion, Boston-based Circle had
amended its agreement with Concord in February and doubled its
valuation.
"We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out,
however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core
strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been
more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief
Executive Officer of Circle.
Termination of the deal comes at a time when
cryptocurrencies reel from a sector-wide rout that saw prices
plunge, several key players collapse and investors lose over
billions of dollars.
The fintech did not elaborate on its plans to go public.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)