  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Concord Acquisition Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CND   US2060711023

CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP

(CND)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
10.16 USD    0.00%
08:32aFintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms
RE
08:14aFintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms
RE
08:04aCircle and Concord Acquisition Corp Mutually Agree to Terminate Proposed Business Combination
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms

12/05/2022 | 08:32am EST
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial has decided to end a $9 billion deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.

Earlier valued at $4.5 billion, Boston-based Circle had amended its agreement with Concord in February and doubled its valuation.

"We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Circle.

Termination of the deal comes at a time when cryptocurrencies reel from a sector-wide rout that saw prices plunge, several key players collapse and investors lose over billions of dollars.

The fintech did not elaborate on its plans to go public. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -27,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,19 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,0%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Tuder Chief Executive Officer
Michele Cito Chief Financial Officer
Robert Edward Diamond Chairman
Peter Ort Independent Director
Thomas Christopher King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP-2.31%358
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.26%57 786
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.52%21 665
HAL TRUST-10.46%11 872
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.15%11 715
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.98%11 017