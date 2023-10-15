3,050,000 Equity Shares of Concord Control Systems Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

3,050,000 Equity Shares of Concord Control Systems Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 380 days starting from 30-SEP-2022 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

Promoters have given written consent to include 11,50,000 Equity Shares held by them and subscribed and held by them, they have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, the Promoter?s contribution, for a period of three years from the date of allotment in the Issue.



The entire pre-issue equity share capital constituting 30,50,000 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.