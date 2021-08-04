Concord New Energy : 2020 Interim Report Summary

-- An Experienced Wind & Solar Developer and Operator
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared for general information purposes only and is not, and should be not construed as, an offer for sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
Information and opinions contained herein have been compiled in good faith by Concord New Energy Group Limited from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness
All opinions and estimates contained in this document are provided in good faith but without legal responsibility and are subject to change without notice
Neither Concord New Energy Group Limited and/or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, nor any of its or their officers, employees or representatives, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever from any actions or claims arising from any use or interpretation of the information contained herein
1H2020 Financial Summary
Unit: Million RMB
As of 30th Jun. 2021
As of 31st Dec. 2020
Change
Total Assets
20,084.31
19,528.28
2.85%
Net Assets
6,706.97
6,494.50
3.27%
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,777.06
2,608.07
-31.9%
Key Financial Data
As of 30th Jun. 2021
As of 30th Jun. 2020
Change
Revenue
970.26
999.54
-2.93%
Profit Attributable to
403.21
379.39
6.28%
Owners of the Company
Fully Diluted EPS
4.85 cents
4.31 cents
12.53%
Segment Revenue
Power Generation1
865.34
908.42
-4.74%
Others
104.92
91.12
15.14%
Segment Results2
Power Generation
656.19
581.00
12.94%
Others
-34.37
2.64
-
1.
Power generation revenue from consolidated power plants
deferred tax contribution and
2.
The Segment Results are the earnings before interest and tax and disposal gain. The Power Generation includes the power generation, URP release,
shared profits of joint ventures.
Profit Indicators Steadily Increased, Debt Ratio Continuously Decreased
1H2021
1H2020
Change
Profit Attributable to Owners of the
403.21
379.39
6.3%
Company (Million RMB)
Power Generation Profit
530.03
486.54
8.9%
(Million RMB)
Retune on Equity
%
6.31
6.16
2.4%
1H2021
2020
Change
Assets Liability Ratio
%
-0.2%
Assets Liability Ratio
66.61
66.74
=Total Liability/Total Asset
Asset Structure Optimized Continuously, Power Generation Profits Increased Steadily
In 1H2021, the company's power generation business revenue accounted for 89%,and the power generation output and profits maintained a steady increase. The asset structure has been further optimized by selling assets with subsidy and high-quality grid parity projects put into operation successively.
Attributable Installed
Attributable Power
Power Generation
Attributable Power
Generation Net Profit
Capacity MW
Generation (GWh)
Revenue ( ' 000RMB)
( ' 000RMB)
1H2021
1H2020
Change
1H2021
1H2020
Change
1H2021
1H2020
Change
1H2021
1H2020
Change
Total
2,406
2,266
6.2%
2,662
2,463
8.1%
865,340
908,418
-4.7%
530,033
486,017
9.1%
Total Wholly-owned
1,775
1,576
12.6%
1,847
1,759
5.0%
865,340
908,418
-4.7%
409,397
390,746
4.8%
Power Plants
Wind
1,592
1,273
25.1%
1,735
1,523
13.9%
771,186
722,084
6.8%
375,337
332,619
12.8%
Solar
183
303
-39.6%
112
236
-52.6%
94,154
186,334
-49.5%
34,060
58,127
-41.4%
Total Associates and
631
690
-8.6%
815
704
15.7%
-
-
-
120,636
95,271
26.6%
JV Power Plants
Remark: Attributable Net Profit refers to the sum of net profit of power plants based on attributable calculation. The income of associates and JV power plants are not consolidated.
5
