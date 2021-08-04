Concord New Energy : 2020 Interim Report Summary

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared for general information purposes only and is not, and should be not construed as, an offer for sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities

Information and opinions contained herein have been compiled in good faith by Concord New Energy Group Limited from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness

All opinions and estimates contained in this document are provided in good faith but without legal responsibility and are subject to change without notice