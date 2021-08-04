Log in
    182   BMG2345T1099

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(182)
Concord New Energy : 2020 Interim Report Summary

08/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
Concord New Energy Group Ltd.(0182.hk)

-- An Experienced Wind & Solar Developer and Operator

2021

Interim Results Presentation

4th Aug. 2021

2021 Interim Results Presentation

Disclaimer

  • This document has been prepared for general information purposes only and is not, and should be not construed as, an offer for sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
  • Information and opinions contained herein have been compiled in good faith by Concord New Energy Group Limited from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness
  • All opinions and estimates contained in this document are provided in good faith but without legal responsibility and are subject to change without notice
  • Neither Concord New Energy Group Limited and/or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, nor any of its or their officers, employees or representatives, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever from any actions or claims arising from any use or interpretation of the information contained herein

2

2021 Interim Results Presentation

1H2020 Financial Summary

Unit: Million RMB

As of 30th Jun. 2021

As of 31st Dec. 2020

Change

Total Assets

20,084.31

19,528.28

2.85%

Net Assets

6,706.97

6,494.50

3.27%

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,777.06

2,608.07

-31.9%

Key Financial Data

As of 30th Jun. 2021

As of 30th Jun. 2020

Change

Revenue

970.26

999.54

-2.93%

Profit Attributable to

403.21

379.39

6.28%

Owners of the Company

Fully Diluted EPS

4.85 cents

4.31 cents

12.53%

Segment Revenue

Power Generation1

865.34

908.42

-4.74%

Others

104.92

91.12

15.14%

Segment Results2

Power Generation

656.19

581.00

12.94%

Others

-34.37

2.64

-

1.

Power generation revenue from consolidated power plants

deferred tax contribution and

2.

The Segment Results are the earnings before interest and tax and disposal gain. The Power Generation includes the power generation, URP release,

3

shared profits of joint ventures.

2021 Interim Results Presentation

Profit Indicators Steadily Increased, Debt Ratio Continuously Decreased

1H2021

1H2020

Change

Profit Attributable to Owners of the

403.21

379.39

6.3%

Company (Million RMB)

Power Generation Profit

530.03

486.54

8.9%

(Million RMB)

Retune on Equity

%

6.31

6.16

2.4%

1H2021

2020

Change

Assets Liability Ratio

%

-0.2%

Assets Liability Ratio

66.61

66.74

=Total Liability/Total Asset

4

2021 Interim Results Presentation

Asset Structure Optimized Continuously, Power Generation Profits Increased Steadily

  • In 1H2021, the company's power generation business revenue accounted for 89%,and the power generation output and profits maintained a steady increase. The asset structure has been further optimized by selling assets with subsidy and high-quality grid parity projects put into operation successively.

Attributable Installed

Attributable Power

Power Generation

Attributable Power

Generation Net Profit

Capacity MW

Generation (GWh)

Revenue ( ' 000RMB)

( ' 000RMB)

1H2021

1H2020

Change

1H2021

1H2020

Change

1H2021

1H2020

Change

1H2021

1H2020

Change

Total

2,406

2,266

6.2%

2,662

2,463

8.1%

865,340

908,418

-4.7%

530,033

486,017

9.1%

Total Wholly-owned

1,775

1,576

12.6%

1,847

1,759

5.0%

865,340

908,418

-4.7%

409,397

390,746

4.8%

Power Plants

Wind

1,592

1,273

25.1%

1,735

1,523

13.9%

771,186

722,084

6.8%

375,337

332,619

12.8%

Solar

183

303

-39.6%

112

236

-52.6%

94,154

186,334

-49.5%

34,060

58,127

-41.4%

Total Associates and

631

690

-8.6%

815

704

15.7%

-

-

-

120,636

95,271

26.6%

JV Power Plants

Remark: Attributable Net Profit refers to the sum of net profit of power plants based on attributable calculation. The income of associates and JV power plants are not consolidated.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
