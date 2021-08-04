Concord New Energy : 2021 Interim Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited

協合新能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 182)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2020. These condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.

*for identification purpose only