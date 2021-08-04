Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Concord New Energy Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    182   BMG2345T1099

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(182)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concord New Energy : 2021 Interim Results Announcement

08/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited

協合新能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 182)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2020. These condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.

*for identification purpose only

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2021 - Unaudited

2021

2020

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

2,3

970,259

999,540

Cost of sales and services rendered

(332,739)

(357,088)

───────────

───────────

Gross profit

637,520

642,452

Other income

4

25,462

17,333

Other gains and losses, net

5

(732)

63,990

Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of

reversal

6

10,830

(24,025)

Distribution and selling expenses

(5,859)

(6,134)

Administrative expenses

(135,091)

(156,700)

Finance costs

7

(208,255)

(202,575)

Share of profit of joint ventures, net

112,348

83,622

Share of profit of associates, net

7,476

6,186

───────────

───────────

Profit before income tax

443,699

424,149

Income tax expense

8

(27,028)

(42,579)

───────────

───────────

Profit for the period

416,671

381,570

═══════════

═══════════

Profit or the period attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

403,213

379,389

Non-controlling interests

13,458

2,181

───────────

───────────

416,671

381,570

═══════════

═══════════

Earnings per share

Basic (RMB cents)

9(a)

4.90

4.60

═══════════

═══════════

Diluted (RMB cents)

9(b)

4.85

4.31

═══════════

═══════════

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2021 - Unaudited

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the period

416,671

381,570

--------------------

--------------------

Other comprehensive income:

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

4,088

(1,476)

───────────

───────────

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

4,088

(1,476)

--------------------

--------------------

Total comprehensive income for the period

420,759

380,094

═══════════

═══════════

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

407,017

378,342

Non-controlling interests

13,742

1,752

───────────

───────────

420,759

380,094

═══════════

═══════════

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2021 - Unaudited

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9,005,215

9,335,866

Right-of-use assets

472,605

503,990

Intangible assets

829,497

874,259

Interests in associates

463,240

476,814

Interests in joint ventures

1,258,817

1,509,941

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

109,994

50,416

Contract assets

11

72,167

48,126

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

1,330,549

988,712

Finance lease receivables

66,453

18,814

Loan receivables

6,528

20,248

Deferred tax assets

38,337

37,650

───────────

───────────

13,653,402

13,864,836

--------------------

--------------------

Current assets

Inventories

16,402

12,148

Contract assets

11

524,649

669,655

Trade and bill receivables

12

1,398,632

1,148,588

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

583,023

1,098,489

Finance lease receivables

10,968

5,326

Loan receivables

2,567

9,146

Amounts due from associates

75,482

77,860

Amounts due from joint ventures

31,660

34,164

Cash and cash equivalents

1,345,958

2,280,459

Restricted deposits

431,098

327,610

───────────

───────────

4,420,439

5,663,445

--------------------

--------------------

Assets classified as held for sale

13

2,010,470

-

--------------------

--------------------

6,430,909

5,663,445

───────────

───────────

Total assets

20,084,311

19,528,281

═══════════

═══════════

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings

897,254

1,336,002

Other borrowings

5,851,788

5,834,431

Senior notes payable

549,263

552,803

Convertible loan

328,013

355,270

Lease liabilities

61,238

65,552

Deferred tax liabilities

1,014

4,626

Deferred government grants

14,218

14,693

Payables for construction in progress,

other payables and accruals

498,979

518,552

Financial guarantee contract liabilities

24,344

22,542

───────────

───────────

8,226,111

8,704,471

--------------------

--------------------

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2021 - Unaudited

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current liabilities

Trade and bill payables

14

1,161,016

959,970

Payables for construction in progress,

other payables and accruals

1,474,850

1,779,996

Contract liabilities

55,583

63,681

Amounts due to joint ventures

4,686

4,873

Bank borrowings

153,300

171,245

Other borrowings

585,631

412,819

Senior notes payable

16,795

811,215

Convertible loan

136,613

76,395

Lease liabilities

10,562

10,562

Financial guarantee contract liabilities

7,718

8,599

Current income tax liabilities

17,252

29,953

───────────

───────────

3,624,006

4,329,308

--------------------

--------------------

Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale

13

1,527,223

-

--------------------

--------------------

5,151,229

4,329,308

───────────

───────────

Total liabilities

13,377,340

13,033,779

═══════════

═══════════

Net current assets

1,279,680

1,334,137

═══════════

═══════════

Total assets less current liabilities

14,933,082

15,198,973

═══════════

═══════════

Net assets

6,706,971

6,494,502

═══════════

═══════════

EQUITY

Share capital

15

72,412

72,412

Reserves

6,549,483

6,347,456

───────────

───────────

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the

Company

6,621,895

6,419,868

Non-controlling interests

85,076

74,634

───────────

───────────

Total equity

6,706,971

6,494,502

═══════════

═══════════

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
