Concord New Energy : 2021 Interim Results Announcement
08/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
Concord New Energy Group Limited
協合新能源集團有限公司*
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
The board of directors (the "Directors") of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2020. These condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2021 - Unaudited
2021
2020
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
2,3
970,259
999,540
Cost of sales and services rendered
(332,739)
(357,088)
───────────
───────────
Gross profit
637,520
642,452
Other income
4
25,462
17,333
Other gains and losses, net
5
(732)
63,990
Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of
reversal
6
10,830
(24,025)
Distribution and selling expenses
(5,859)
(6,134)
Administrative expenses
(135,091)
(156,700)
Finance costs
7
(208,255)
(202,575)
Share of profit of joint ventures, net
112,348
83,622
Share of profit of associates, net
7,476
6,186
───────────
───────────
Profit before income tax
443,699
424,149
Income tax expense
8
(27,028)
(42,579)
───────────
───────────
Profit for the period
416,671
381,570
═══════════
═══════════
Profit or the period attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
403,213
379,389
Non-controlling interests
13,458
2,181
───────────
───────────
416,671
381,570
═══════════
═══════════
Earnings per share
Basic (RMB cents)
9(a)
4.90
4.60
═══════════
═══════════
Diluted (RMB cents)
9(b)
4.85
4.31
═══════════
═══════════
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2021 - Unaudited
2021
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the period
416,671
381,570
--------------------
--------------------
Other comprehensive income:
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
4,088
(1,476)
───────────
───────────
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
4,088
(1,476)
--------------------
--------------------
Total comprehensive income for the period
420,759
380,094
═══════════
═══════════
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
407,017
378,342
Non-controlling interests
13,742
1,752
───────────
───────────
420,759
380,094
═══════════
═══════════
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2021 - Unaudited
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
9,005,215
9,335,866
Right-of-use assets
472,605
503,990
Intangible assets
829,497
874,259
Interests in associates
463,240
476,814
Interests in joint ventures
1,258,817
1,509,941
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
109,994
50,416
Contract assets
11
72,167
48,126
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
1,330,549
988,712
Finance lease receivables
66,453
18,814
Loan receivables
6,528
20,248
Deferred tax assets
38,337
37,650
───────────
───────────
13,653,402
13,864,836
--------------------
--------------------
Current assets
Inventories
16,402
12,148
Contract assets
11
524,649
669,655
Trade and bill receivables
12
1,398,632
1,148,588
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
583,023
1,098,489
Finance lease receivables
10,968
5,326
Loan receivables
2,567
9,146
Amounts due from associates
75,482
77,860
Amounts due from joint ventures
31,660
34,164
Cash and cash equivalents
1,345,958
2,280,459
Restricted deposits
431,098
327,610
───────────
───────────
4,420,439
5,663,445
--------------------
--------------------
Assets classified as held for sale
13
2,010,470
-
--------------------
--------------------
6,430,909
5,663,445
───────────
───────────
Total assets
20,084,311
19,528,281
═══════════
═══════════
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
897,254
1,336,002
Other borrowings
5,851,788
5,834,431
Senior notes payable
549,263
552,803
Convertible loan
328,013
355,270
Lease liabilities
61,238
65,552
Deferred tax liabilities
1,014
4,626
Deferred government grants
14,218
14,693
Payables for construction in progress,
other payables and accruals
498,979
518,552
Financial guarantee contract liabilities
24,344
22,542
───────────
───────────
8,226,111
8,704,471
--------------------
--------------------
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
As at 30 June 2021 - Unaudited
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Current liabilities
Trade and bill payables
14
1,161,016
959,970
Payables for construction in progress,
other payables and accruals
1,474,850
1,779,996
Contract liabilities
55,583
63,681
Amounts due to joint ventures
4,686
4,873
Bank borrowings
153,300
171,245
Other borrowings
585,631
412,819
Senior notes payable
16,795
811,215
Convertible loan
136,613
76,395
Lease liabilities
10,562
10,562
Financial guarantee contract liabilities
7,718
8,599
Current income tax liabilities
17,252
29,953
───────────
───────────
3,624,006
4,329,308
--------------------
--------------------
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
13
1,527,223
-
--------------------
--------------------
5,151,229
4,329,308
───────────
───────────
Total liabilities
13,377,340
13,033,779
═══════════
═══════════
Net current assets
1,279,680
1,334,137
═══════════
═══════════
Total assets less current liabilities
14,933,082
15,198,973
═══════════
═══════════
Net assets
6,706,971
6,494,502
═══════════
═══════════
EQUITY
Share capital
15
72,412
72,412
Reserves
6,549,483
6,347,456
───────────
───────────
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the
Company
6,621,895
6,419,868
Non-controlling interests
85,076
74,634
───────────
───────────
Total equity
6,706,971
6,494,502
═══════════
═══════════
4
