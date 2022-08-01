Log in
    182   BMG2345T1099

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(182)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:33 2022-08-01 am EDT
0.7200 HKD   -2.70%
03:24aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : 2022 Interim Report Summary
PU
03:24aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : 2022 Interim Results Announcement
PU
03:16aConcord New Energy's H1 Profit Rises 9%; Shares Fall 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concord New Energy : 2022 Interim Report Summary

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Concord New Energy Group Ltd.(0182.hk)

  • An Experienced Wind & Solar Developer and Operator

2022

Interim

Results Presentation

202281

1stAug. 2022

2022 Interim Results Presentation

Disclaimer

  • This document has been prepared for general information purposes only and is not, and should be not construed as, an offer for sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
  • Information and opinions contained herein have been compiled in good faith by Concord New Energy Group Limited from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness
  • All opinions and estimates contained in this document are provided in good faith but without legal responsibility and are subject to change without notice
  • Neither Concord New Energy Group Limited and/or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, nor any of its or their officers, employees or representatives, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever from any actions or claims arising from any use or interpretation of the information contained herein

2

2022 Interim Results Presentation

1H2022 Financial Summary

Unit: Million RMB

As of 30thJun. 2022

As of 31stDec.2021

Change

Total Assets

26,820.00

24,044.82

+11.54%

Net Assets

7,832.87

7,562.89

+3.57%

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,353.91

4,151.44

+4.88%

Key Financial Data

As of 30thJun. 2022

As of 30thJun. 2021

Change

Revenue

1,339.18

973.01

+37.63%

Profit Attributable to

443.18

404.34

+9.61%

Owners of the Company

Fully Diluted EPS

4.99 cents

4.87 cents

+2.46%

Power Generation1

1,044.20

868.10

+20.29%

Segment Revenue

O&M

115.72

92.06

+25.70%

Others

179.26

12.86

+1293.93%

Power Generation

704.02

657.33

+7.10%

Segment Results2

O&M

16.25

2.68

506.34%

Others

4.1

(37.05)

-

1.

Power generation revenue from consolidated power plants

2.

The Segment Results are the earnings before interest and tax and disposal gain. The Power Generation includes the power generation, URP release, deferred tax contribution and shared

3

profits of joint ventures.

2022 Interim Results Presentation

Profitability Continued to Grow, Profit Increased Significantly

RevenueMillion RMB

Power Generation Profits

Profit Attributable to Owners of the

1,600

(Million RMB)

Company (Million RMB)

1,339.18

560

548.95

460

443.18

1,400

550

531.16

440

1,200

999.54

973.01

540

530

420

404.34

1,000

37.63%

520

3.35%

9.61%

800

510

486.54

400

600

500

379.39

490

380

400

480

470

360

200

460

-

450

340

1H2020 1H2021 1H2022

1H2020 1H2021 1H2022

1H2020 1H2021 1H2022

Change% between 1H2022 & 1H2021

Change% between 1H2022 & 1H2021

Change% between 1H2022 & 1H2021

Return on Equity%

8.00

7.00

6.16

6.33

6.11

6.00

5.00

4.00

0.22 ppts

3.00

2.00

1.00

-

1H2020 1H2021 1H2022

  • Change% between 1H2022 & 1H2021
  • ppts for percentage point

Cash and Bank Balances

(Million RMB)

5,000

4,353.91

4,500

4,151.44

4,000

3,500

3,000

4.88%

2,500

1,777.06

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

1H2021

2021

1H2022

Change% between 1H2022 & 2021

Assets Liability Ratio＊（%

80

75

70.79

68.55

70

66.61

65

+2.24 ppts

60

55

50

1H2021

2021

1H2022

Assets Liability Ratio=Total Liability/Total Assets

Change% between 1H2022 & 2021

4

2022 Interim Results Presentation

Continuously Optimizing theAsset Quality, Steady Growth inAttributable Capacity

  • In 1H2022, the total newly commissioned capacity was 160MW, including 2 wind projects (90 MW) and 1 PV project (70 MW).
  • Actively optimize the asset quality, 144MW projects signed the share transfer agreement.
  • The company will optimize the asset quality and ensure the efficiency of operational projects through successive asset replacement.

1H2022

1H2021

Newly added Attributable Installed Capacity

160 MW

89.5 MW

Sold Attributable Installed capacity

0 MW

96.5 MW

Operational Attributable Installed Capacity

2,875 MW

2,406 MW

Subsidiary-owned Wind Plants

1,801 MW

1,592 MW

Associates and JV Wind Plants

624 MW

624 MW

Subsidiary-owned PV Plants

444 MW

183 MW

Associates and JV PV Plants

7 MW

7 MW

Remark: the company's Subsidiary-ownedgrid parity capacity is 1,260MW, consisting of wind power 932MW, PV power 329MW.

5

Disclaimer

Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
