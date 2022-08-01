Concord New Energy : 2022 Interim Report Summary

An Experienced Wind & Solar Developer and Operator
2022 Interim Results Presentation
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared for general information purposes only and is not, and should be not construed as, an offer for sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
Information and opinions contained herein have been compiled in good faith by Concord New Energy Group Limited from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness
All opinions and estimates contained in this document are provided in good faith but without legal responsibility and are subject to change without notice
Neither Concord New Energy Group Limited and/or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, nor any of its or their officers, employees or representatives, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever from any actions or claims arising from any use or interpretation of the information contained herein
1H2022 Financial Summary
Unit: Million RMB
As of 30thJun. 2022
As of 31stDec.2021
Change
Total Assets
26,820.00
24,044.82
+11.54%
Net Assets
7,832.87
7,562.89
+3.57%
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,353.91
4,151.44
+4.88%
Key Financial Data
As of 30thJun. 2022
As of 30thJun. 2021
Change
Revenue
1,339.18
973.01
+37.63%
Profit Attributable to
443.18
404.34
+9.61%
Owners of the Company
Fully Diluted EPS
4.99 cents
4.87 cents
+2.46%
Power Generation1
1,044.20
868.10
+20.29%
Segment Revenue
O&M
115.72
92.06
+25.70%
Others
179.26
12.86
+1293.93%
Power Generation
704.02
657.33
+7.10%
Segment Results2
O&M
16.25
2.68
506.34%
Others
4.1
(37.05)
-
1.
Power generation revenue from consolidated power plants
2.
The Segment Results are the earnings before interest and tax and disposal gain. The Power Generation includes the power generation, URP release, deferred tax contribution and shared
profits of joint ventures.
Profitability Continued to Grow, Profit Increased Significantly
