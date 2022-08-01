Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Concord New Energy Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    182   BMG2345T1099

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(182)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:34 2022-08-01 am EDT
0.7200 HKD   -2.70%
03:24aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : 2022 Interim Report Summary
PU
03:24aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : 2022 Interim Results Announcement
PU
03:16aConcord New Energy's H1 Profit Rises 9%; Shares Fall 3%
MT
Concord New Energy : 2022 Interim Results Announcement

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited

協合新能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 182)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2022, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2021. These consolidated financial statements are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.

*for identification purpose only

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

2022

2021

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Revenue

2,3

1,339,182

973,014

Cost of sales and services rendered

(542,636)

(334,363)

───────────

───────────

Gross profit

796,546

638,651

Other income

4

25,981

25,462

Other gains and losses, net

5

30,132

(732)

Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of

reversal

6

-

10,830

Distribution and selling expenses

(6,894)

(5,859)

Administrative expenses

(187,085)

(135,091)

Finance costs

7

(257,004)

(208,255)

Share of profit of joint ventures, net

104,212

112,348

Share of profit of associates, net

7,241

7,476

───────────

───────────

Profit before income tax

513,129

444,830

Income tax expense

8

(42,932)

(27,028)

───────────

───────────

Profit for the period

470,197

417,802

═══════════

═══════════

Profit or the period attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

443,179

404,344

Non-controlling interests

27,018

13,458

───────────

───────────

470,197

417,802

═══════════

═══════════

Earnings per share

Basic(RMB cents)

9(a)

5.01

4.91

═══════════

═══════════

Diluted(RMB cents)

9(b)

4.99

4.87

═══════════

═══════════

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

2022

2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Profit for the period

470,197

417,802

--------------------

--------------------

Other comprehensive income:

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

15,661

4,088

───────────

───────────

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

15,661

4,088

--------------------

--------------------

Total comprehensive income for the period

485,858

421,890

═══════════

═══════════

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

460,250

408,148

Non-controlling interests

25,608

13,742

───────────

───────────

485,858

421,890

═══════════

═══════════

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12,621,200

11,849,709

Right-of-use assets

532,304

530,534

Intangible assets

792,834

817,455

Interests in associates

517,270

510,030

Interests in joint ventures

1,377,413

1,273,201

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

63,553

76,631

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

1,869,849

1,354,914

Finance lease receivables

130,566

91,426

Loan receivables

52,231

49,663

Deferred tax assets

42,982

37,738

───────────

───────────

18,000,202

16,591,301

--------------------

--------------------

Current assets

Inventories

30,376

27,679

Contract assets

11

386,616

345,848

Trade and bills receivable

12

1,712,866

1,795,948

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

736,346

981,583

Finance lease receivables

21,823

17,171

Loan receivables

15,673

9,909

Amounts due from associates

82,911

84,758

Amounts due from joint ventures

32,619

29,184

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

276,282

10,000

Cash and cash equivalents

3,258,167

3,510,470

Restricted deposits

1,095,739

640,967

───────────

───────────

7,649,418

7,453,517

--------------------

--------------------

Assets classified as held for sale

13

1,170,377

-

--------------------

--------------------

8,819,795

7,453,517

───────────

───────────

Total assets

26,819,997

24,044,818

═══════════

═══════════

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings

1,092,488

765,496

Other borrowings

9,193,052

8,786,142

Senior notes

573,849

544,107

Lease liabilities

106,646

77,066

Deferred tax liabilities

38,150

38,089

Deferred government grants

5,040

5,215

Payables for construction in progress,

other payables and accruals

499,786

541,364

Financial guarantee contract liabilities

17,619

17,115

───────────

───────────

11,526,630

10,774,594

--------------------

--------------------

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 30 June 2022 - Unaudited

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payable

14

1,609,006

1,078,538

Payables for construction in progress,

other payables and accruals

3,083,267

3,016,253

Contract liabilities

160,960

139,301

Amounts due to associates

204

-

Amounts due to joint ventures

157

155

Bank borrowings

1,003,269

526,106

Other borrowings

606,892

861,763

Senior notes

17,925

17,029

Lease liabilities

12,118

11,411

Financial guarantee contract liabilities

7,535

7,319

Current income tax liabilities

33,477

49,462

───────────

───────────

6,534,810

5,707,337

--------------------

--------------------

Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale

13

925,683

-

--------------------

--------------------

7,460,493

5,707,337

───────────

───────────

Total liabilities

18,987,123

16,481,931

═══════════

═══════════

Net current assets

1,359,302

1,746,180

═══════════

═══════════

Total assets less current liabilities

19,359,504

18,337,481

═══════════

═══════════

Net assets

7,832,874

7,562,887

═══════════

═══════════

EQUITY

Share capital

15

77,443

77,499

Reserves

7,563,407

7,336,427

───────────

───────────

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the

Company

7,640,850

7,413,926

Non-controlling interests

192,024

148,961

───────────

───────────

Total equity

7,832,874

7,562,887

═══════════

═══════════

4

Disclaimer

Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
