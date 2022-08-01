Concord New Energy : 2022 Interim Results Announcement
08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Concord New Energy Group Limited
協合新能源集團有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 182)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
The board of directors (the "Directors") of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2022, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2021. These consolidated financial statements are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.
*for identification purpose only
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
2022
2021
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
Revenue
2,3
1,339,182
973,014
Cost of sales and services rendered
(542,636)
(334,363)
───────────
───────────
Gross profit
796,546
638,651
Other income
4
25,981
25,462
Other gains and losses, net
5
30,132
(732)
Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of
reversal
6
-
10,830
Distribution and selling expenses
(6,894)
(5,859)
Administrative expenses
(187,085)
(135,091)
Finance costs
7
(257,004)
(208,255)
Share of profit of joint ventures, net
104,212
112,348
Share of profit of associates, net
7,241
7,476
───────────
───────────
Profit before income tax
513,129
444,830
Income tax expense
8
(42,932)
(27,028)
───────────
───────────
Profit for the period
470,197
417,802
═══════════
═══════════
Profit or the period attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
443,179
404,344
Non-controlling interests
27,018
13,458
───────────
───────────
470,197
417,802
═══════════
═══════════
Earnings per share
Basic(RMB cents)
9(a)
5.01
4.91
═══════════
═══════════
Diluted(RMB cents)
9(b)
4.99
4.87
═══════════
═══════════
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
2022
2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
Profit for the period
470,197
417,802
--------------------
--------------------
Other comprehensive income:
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
15,661
4,088
───────────
───────────
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
15,661
4,088
--------------------
--------------------
Total comprehensive income for the period
485,858
421,890
═══════════
═══════════
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
460,250
408,148
Non-controlling interests
25,608
13,742
───────────
───────────
485,858
421,890
═══════════
═══════════
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
30 June
31 December
2022
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12,621,200
11,849,709
Right-of-use assets
532,304
530,534
Intangible assets
792,834
817,455
Interests in associates
517,270
510,030
Interests in joint ventures
1,377,413
1,273,201
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
63,553
76,631
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
1,869,849
1,354,914
Finance lease receivables
130,566
91,426
Loan receivables
52,231
49,663
Deferred tax assets
42,982
37,738
───────────
───────────
18,000,202
16,591,301
--------------------
--------------------
Current assets
Inventories
30,376
27,679
Contract assets
11
386,616
345,848
Trade and bills receivable
12
1,712,866
1,795,948
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
736,346
981,583
Finance lease receivables
21,823
17,171
Loan receivables
15,673
9,909
Amounts due from associates
82,911
84,758
Amounts due from joint ventures
32,619
29,184
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
276,282
10,000
Cash and cash equivalents
3,258,167
3,510,470
Restricted deposits
1,095,739
640,967
───────────
───────────
7,649,418
7,453,517
--------------------
--------------------
Assets classified as held for sale
13
1,170,377
-
--------------------
--------------------
8,819,795
7,453,517
───────────
───────────
Total assets
26,819,997
24,044,818
═══════════
═══════════
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
1,092,488
765,496
Other borrowings
9,193,052
8,786,142
Senior notes
573,849
544,107
Lease liabilities
106,646
77,066
Deferred tax liabilities
38,150
38,089
Deferred government grants
5,040
5,215
Payables for construction in progress,
other payables and accruals
499,786
541,364
Financial guarantee contract liabilities
17,619
17,115
───────────
───────────
11,526,630
10,774,594
--------------------
--------------------
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
As at 30 June 2022 - Unaudited
30 June
31 December
2022
2021
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Restated)
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payable
14
1,609,006
1,078,538
Payables for construction in progress,
other payables and accruals
3,083,267
3,016,253
Contract liabilities
160,960
139,301
Amounts due to associates
204
-
Amounts due to joint ventures
157
155
Bank borrowings
1,003,269
526,106
Other borrowings
606,892
861,763
Senior notes
17,925
17,029
Lease liabilities
12,118
11,411
Financial guarantee contract liabilities
7,535
7,319
Current income tax liabilities
33,477
49,462
───────────
───────────
6,534,810
5,707,337
--------------------
--------------------
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
13
925,683
-
--------------------
--------------------
7,460,493
5,707,337
───────────
───────────
Total liabilities
18,987,123
16,481,931
═══════════
═══════════
Net current assets
1,359,302
1,746,180
═══════════
═══════════
Total assets less current liabilities
19,359,504
18,337,481
═══════════
═══════════
Net assets
7,832,874
7,562,887
═══════════
═══════════
EQUITY
Share capital
15
77,443
77,499
Reserves
7,563,407
7,336,427
───────────
───────────
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the
Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:13 UTC.