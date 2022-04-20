Concord New Energy : CNE WON the Award of “Best Energy and Resources Stock Company”

On January 11, 2022, CNE (00182) won the award of "Best Energy and Resources Stock Company" at the "Global Investment Trends Forum 2022 and 6th Annual Award Ceremony of Golden Hong Kong Stocks" held in Shenzhen.

The award of "Best Energy and Resources Stock Company" aims to commend the Hong Kong listed companies in the energy and resources sector that have a healthy corporate governance structure, significant industry position, good main business and can provide sustainable and stable value returns for investors. The Award granted to Concord New Energy Group highlights the attention and recognition of the industry and investors, which is a great encouragement and even a spur to the Group.

After three months of the 6th Golden Hong Kong Stocks Selection, the final list of the winners among 2478 companies listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (as of December 27, 2021) was determined through public nomination, big data screening and model screening by the judging panel, composed of the financial institutions, analysts and press, based on the score of such factors as the performance growth, industry ranking, corporate governance, business model, market influence and capital market performance in the past year.

"Global Investment Trends Forum 2022 and 6th Annual Award Ceremony of Hong Kong Stock Companies" attracted more than 1,000 Hong Kong listed companies, covering the traditional industries such as energy, finance, automotive and industrial manufacturing, as well as the emerging industries leading China's economic transformation such as communications, chip manufacturing, Internet, and medical and pharmaceuticals. A total market capitalization of these participants is over HK$20 trillion and over 90% of them are Southbound Stock Connect companies.