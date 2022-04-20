Concord New Energy : CNE won the “Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021”

December 9 to December 11, 2021, CNE (0182.HK) won the "Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021" at the 6th Guruclub Global Investment Carnival held in Shenzhen. The winners of the "Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021" are all the best companies to invest in, which have the strongest core competitiveness in the main business and corporate governance, or talent team, profitability, and business model. The final list of winners was determined through online voting, quantitative data analysis, and recommendation of judging panel.

The "Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021" was held by Guruclub and supported by WeChat, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), with a full-process support from Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Investor Relations Association, Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, China Mergers and Acquisitions Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Institution for International Finance, Tsinghua SEM, and Shenzhen Chamber of Investment and Financing. The event covered all the China companies listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange or even in the United States.