  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Concord New Energy Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    182   BMG2345T1099

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(182)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/19 11:53:54 pm EDT
0.7600 HKD   -1.30%
12:25aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : CNE WON the Award of “Best Energy and Resources Stock Company”
PU
12:15aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : CNE won the “Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021”
PU
12:05aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Three Projects of Design Company under CNE Won the “Beijing Excellent Engineering Survey and Design Award 2021”
PU
Concord New Energy : CNE won the "Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021"

04/20/2022 | 12:15am EDT
December 9 to December 11, 2021, CNE (0182.HK) won the "Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021" at the 6th Guruclub Global Investment Carnival held in Shenzhen. The winners of the "Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021" are all the best companies to invest in, which have the strongest core competitiveness in the main business and corporate governance, or talent team, profitability, and business model. The final list of winners was determined through online voting, quantitative data analysis, and recommendation of judging panel.

The "Guruclub Greater China Best Listed Company Awards 2021" was held by Guruclub and supported by WeChat, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), with a full-process support from Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Investor Relations Association, Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, China Mergers and Acquisitions Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Institution for International Finance, Tsinghua SEM, and Shenzhen Chamber of Investment and Financing. The event covered all the China companies listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange or even in the United States.

Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 078 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2022 1 091 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2022 13 936 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 5,32%
Capitalization 6 772 M 864 M 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
EV / Sales 2023 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 907
Free-Float 67,4%
Managers and Directors
Kai Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Hui Niu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shun Xing Liu Chairman
Fat Suan Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-6.10%863
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.4.11%23 970
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-3.79%17 585
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.3.72%7 094
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-30.66%5 171