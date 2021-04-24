Concord New Energy : MAJOR TRANSACTION FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Concord New Energy Group Limited

協 合 新 能 源 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 182)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

SGM of the Company will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 10 May 2021 at Suite 3901, 39th Floor, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

A notice convening the SGM and a form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the SGM are enclosed. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the SGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Rood East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event no later than 48 hours before the appointed time for holding of the SGM or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) if you so wish.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Please see page ii of this document for measures being taken to try to prevent and control the spread of the COVID-19 at the SGM, including:

compulsory temperature checks

compulsory wearing of surgical face masks

no refreshments will be served

Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the SGM venue. The Company reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution at the SGM as an alternative to attending the SGM.