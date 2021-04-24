Log in
    182   BMG2345T1099

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(182)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concord New Energy : MAJOR TRANSACTION FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

04/24/2021 | 10:56pm EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Concord New Energy Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Concord New Energy Group Limited

協 合 新 能 源 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 182)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

SGM of the Company will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 10 May 2021 at Suite 3901, 39th Floor, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

A notice convening the SGM and a form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the SGM are enclosed. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the SGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Rood East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event no later than 48 hours before the appointed time for holding of the SGM or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) if you so wish.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Please see page ii of this document for measures being taken to try to prevent and control the spread of the COVID-19 at the SGM, including:

  • compulsory temperature checks
  • compulsory wearing of surgical face masks
  • no refreshments will be served

Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the SGM venue. The Company reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution at the SGM as an alternative to attending the SGM.

23 April 2021

CONTENTS

Page

Precautionary Measures for the Special General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

Definitions . . .

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Appendix I

-

Financial Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

-

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

Notice of SGM . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SGM-1

- i -

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

In view of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the Company will implement the following preventive measures at the SGM to protect attending Shareholders, staff and other stakeholders from the risk of infection:

  1. Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted on every attendee at the entrance of the SGM venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.4 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into the SGM venue.
  2. All attendees may be asked whether (a) he/she travels outside of Hong Kong within the 14-day period immediately before the SGM; and (b) he/she is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine. Anyone who responds positively to any of these questions will be denied entry into the meeting venue. We will also report to relevant authorities for the breach of quarantine required.
  3. The Company requires attendees to wear surgical face masks inside the SGM venue at all times, and to maintain a safe distance between seats.
  4. No refreshments will be served.

To the extent permitted under law, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the SGM venue or require any person to leave the SGM venue in order to ensure the safety of the attendees at the SGM.

In the interest of all stakeholders' health and safety and consistent with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government of Hong Kong (available at www.chp.gov.hk/en/ features/102742.html), the Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the SGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. As an alternative, by using proxy forms with voting instructions inserted, Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the SGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution at the SGM instead of attending the SGM in person.

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms and expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Applicable Percentage Ratio",

have the meanings ascribed to them under the Listing

"connected person" and

Rules;

"subsidiary"

"Board"

board of Directors;

"Century Concord Wind Power"

Century Concord Wind Power Investment Co., Ltd.*

（協合風電投資有限公司）, a company established in

the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company;

"Company"

Concord New Energy Group Limited（協合新能源集團

有限公司*(Stock code: 182), a company incorporated

in Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of which

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Equipment"

certain machinery and equipment for the operation of

the Power Plant as stipulated under the Finance Lease

Agreement;

"Finance Lease Agreement"

the finance lease agreement entered into between the

Lessee and the Financier on 25 March 2021 for the

sale by the Lessee of the Equipment to the Financier

and the leasing of the Equipment to the Lessee from

the Financier;

"Finance Lease Arrangement"

the transactions contemplated under the Finance Lease

Agreement;

"Financier"

Bank of Beijing Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.*（北銀金

融租賃有限公司）, a company established in the PRC

with limited liability;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"GW"

gigawatt;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong

Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC;

"Latest Practicable Date"

19 April 2021, the latest practicable date before

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information contained herein;

"Lease Payment(s)"

the monthly lease payment(s) payable by the Lessee to

the Financier under the Finance Lease Agreement in

consideration of the Financier leasing the Equipment

to the Lessee;

"Lease Period"

the 10-year period commencing from the date of the

payment of the Purchase Price by the Financier;

"Lessee"

Feixi Century Concord Wind Power Co., Ltd.*（肥西

協合風力發電有限公司）, a company established in

the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange;

"LPR"

the loan prime rate（貸款市場報價利率）announced by

the National Interbank Funding Center（全國銀行間同

業拆借中心）from time to time;

"March 2021 Finance Lease

the transactions contemplated under the finance

Arrangement"

lease agreement entered into between Yongzhou

Qiaotoupu and the Financier on 19 March 2021 for

the sale of certain machinery and equipment at the

purchase price of RMB300 million for the Group's

operation of the 48MW wind power plant situated in

Qiaotoupu, Tuojiang Town, Jianghua Yao Autonomous

County, Yongzhou City, Hunan Province, the PRC

to the Financier and the lease of the aforesaid

equipment back from the Financier, as detailed in the

announcement of the Company dated 19 March 2021;

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 02:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
