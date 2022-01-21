Concord Securities : Announcement that the company's change of stock agency has been approved by CHIP for inspection
01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Concord Securities Co. Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company originally handled stock affairs on its own
by the agency department of Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd.,
Since 2022/03/01.
And after signing the contract, apply to the Taiwan Centralized
Depository Clearing House for reference.
Certified by Taiwan Central Depository and Clearing House Co., Ltd.
on January 21,2022
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Since 2022/03/01, Coretronic��s shareholders have stock transfers,
dividends or rights issues, changed their addresses,
handled stock loss, cancelled pledge rights, changed seals
or loss and other matters related to stock operations,
please vist or mail to the 6th Floor, No. 6, Section 1, Zhongxiao
West Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.),
agency department of Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd.,
contact number: (02)2371-1658.
