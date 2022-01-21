Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6016   TW0006016009

CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.

(6016)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concord Securities : Announcement that the company's change of stock agency has been approved by CHIP for inspection

01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 15:22:15
Subject 
 Announcement that the company's change of stock
agency has been approved by CHIP for inspection
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Concord Securities Co. Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The company originally handled stock affairs on its own
 by the agency department of Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd.,
 Since 2022/03/01.
 And after signing the contract, apply to the Taiwan Centralized
 Depository Clearing House for reference.
 Certified by Taiwan Central Depository and Clearing House Co., Ltd.
 on January 21,2022
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Since 2022/03/01, Coretronic��s shareholders have stock transfers,
 dividends or rights issues, changed their addresses,
 handled stock loss, cancelled pledge rights, changed seals
 or loss and other matters related to stock operations,
 please vist or mail to the 6th Floor, No. 6, Section 1, Zhongxiao
 West Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.),
 agency department of Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd.,
 contact number: (02)2371-1658.

Disclaimer

Concord Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
02:32aCONCORD SECURITIES : Announcement that the company's change of stock agency has been appro..
PU
2021Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021Concord Securities Co. Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Month and Y..
CI
2021Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Month and Yea..
CI
2021Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Concord Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Result for the Month and Y..
CI
2021Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on September 10, 2021
CI
2021Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Announces Members of the Third Audit Committee
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 329 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2020 1 085 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net Debt 2020 394 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,69x
Yield 2020 8,71%
Capitalization 8 590 M 311 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jung Cheng Chiu General Manager
Wan Chi Tsai Chief Financial Officer
Ta Yu Cheng Chairman
Chin Sheng Li Independent Director
Yao Jen Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.-3.67%311
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.72%173 009
MORGAN STANLEY1.70%171 779
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.01%115 858
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.69%49 037
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.7.03%30 109