    6016   TW0006016009

CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.

(6016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-06
13.40 TWD   +0.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concord Securities : announced the consolidated net profit for May 2022.

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 14:18:57
Subject 
 Concord Securities announced the consolidated
net profit for May 2022.
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Company name:CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the consolidated net profit for
May 2022 as follows:
               May 2022
-------------------------------------------------
Before      After        EPS           EPS
tax         tax       Before tax    After tax
(  NTD Thousand  )        ( NT dollar )
36,125     17,773       0.06          0.03
         Until May 2022
-------------------------------------------------
Before      After        EPS           EPS
tax         tax       Before tax    After tax
(  NTD Thousand  )        ( NT dollar )
-154,815  -249,529     -0.28         -0.42
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The figures are not reviewed
by CPA yet.

Disclaimer

Concord Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
02:32aCONCORD SECURITIES : announced the consolidated net profit for May 2022.
PU
01:52aCONCORD SECURITIES : Important Resolutions for the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
05/31CONCORD SECURITIES : On behalf of our subsidiary Concord Futures Corp., we announce the im..
PU
05/19Concord Futures Corp. Announces CFO Changes
CI
05/10Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/20CONCORD SECURITIES : Announcement on obtaining the Internal Control Specical Audit Report ..
PU
04/08CONCORD SECURITIES : announced the consolidated net profit for March 2022. The figures are..
PU
03/28Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/22CONCORD SECURITIES : It was announced that the plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit against the..
PU
03/17CONCORD SECURITIES : The Board of Directors announced Consolidated Financial Statements of..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 4 263 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2021 1 386 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net Debt 2021 5 196 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 10,3%
Capitalization 7 966 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Technical analysis trends CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
Managers and Directors
Jung Cheng Chiu General Manager
Wan Chi Tsai Chief Financial Officer
Ta Yu Cheng Chairman
Chin Sheng Li Independent Director
Yao Jen Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCORD SECURITIES CO.,LTD.-10.67%270
MORGAN STANLEY-13.07%149 266
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.75%127 985
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-16.22%105 527
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.85%42 428
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.72%24 033