Concord Securities : announced the consolidated net profit for May 2022.
06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Provided by: Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
14:18:57
Subject
Concord Securities announced the consolidated
net profit for May 2022.
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Company name:CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the consolidated net profit for
May 2022 as follows:
May 2022
-------------------------------------------------
Before After EPS EPS
tax tax Before tax After tax
( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar )
36,125 17,773 0.06 0.03
Until May 2022
-------------------------------------------------
Before After EPS EPS
tax tax Before tax After tax
( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar )
-154,815 -249,529 -0.28 -0.42
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The figures are not reviewed
by CPA yet.
Concord Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.