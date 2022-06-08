Concord Securities : announced the consolidated net profit for May 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08 2.Company name:CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the consolidated net profit for May 2022 as follows: May 2022 ------------------------------------------------- Before After EPS EPS tax tax Before tax After tax ( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar ) 36,125 17,773 0.06 0.03 Until May 2022 ------------------------------------------------- Before After EPS EPS tax tax Before tax After tax ( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar ) -154,815 -249,529 -0.28 -0.42 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The figures are not reviewed by CPA yet.