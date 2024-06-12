Concord Securities Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Report
The key audit matter of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
Accuracy of Brokerage Handling Fee Revenue
The calculation of discounts on brokerage handling fee revenue is complicated since it varies based on counterparties, ways of placing orders and transaction volume, and any calculation errors in the discounts will affect the accuracy of brokerage handling fee revenue. Therefore, the accuracy of brokerage handling fee revenue is identified as a key audit matter.
Refer to Notes 4, 27 and 32 to the consolidated financial statements for accounting policies and disclosures related to brokerage handling fee revenue.
The control procedures for the input of discount rates have a significant impact on the calculation accuracy of brokerage handling fee revenue. We evaluated the design and implementation effectiveness of the recognition of discounts on brokerage handling fee revenue procedures and the related controls by performing tests of controls. Moreover, we verified the correctness of the recorded brokerage handling fee revenue by performing our own calculations on sampled transactions.
Other Matter
We did not audit the financial statements of some of the Group's subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, but such financial statements were audited by other auditors. Therefore, our opinion, insofar as it relates to the amounts and other relevant information of the aforementioned investee companies as disclosed in the notes, is based solely on the reports of other auditors. As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the total assets of these subsidiaries and investments in associates amounted to $580,106 thousand and $548,093 thousand, accounting for 1.44% and 1.53% of consolidated total assets, respectively; for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, no operating revenue was recognized, and the share of the comprehensive income or loss of these associates accounted for using the equity method amounted to $25,575 thousand and $(18,032) thousand, which accounted for 2.47% and 16.72% of the consolidated total comprehensive income or loss, respectively.
We have also audited the parent company only financial statements of Concord Securities Co., Ltd. as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 on which we have issued an unmodified opinion with Other Matter paragraph.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, and other regulations, IFRS, IAS, IFRIC and SIC endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision, and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partners on the audits resulting in this independent auditors' report are Cheng-Hsiu Chang and Pi-Yu Chuang.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
February 27, 2024
Notice to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to audit such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
2023
2022
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 4 and 6)
$
1,740,731
4
$
4,588,277
13
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current (Notes 4 and 7)
11,220,151
28
7,935,375
22
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - current (Notes 4 and 8)
498,471
1
177,633
1
Margin loans receivable (Notes 4, 11 and 32)
6,533,218
16
4,229,493
12
Refinancing margin (Notes 4 and 11)
525
-
40,461
-
Refinancing collateral receivable (Notes 4 and 11)
437
-
31,124
-
Customer margin account (Notes 4 and 9)
6,308,796
16
4,790,287
13
Futures exchanges margins receivable (Notes 4 and 10)
-
-
12
-
Security borrowing collateral price (Notes 4 and 11)
78,997
-
960,904
3
Security borrowing margin (Notes 4 and 11)
71,860
-
1,046,647
3
Notes and accounts receivable (Notes 4 and 11)
6,150,076
15
4,428,567
12
Prepayments
9,242
-
9,149
-
Other receivables (Notes 4 and 11)
116,465
-
54,615
-
Other financial assets - current (Notes 4 and 12)
664,620
2
646,120
2
Current tax assets (Notes 4 and 28)
-
-
1,263
-
Restricted assets - current (Note 33)
169,040
-
167,705
1
Amounts held for each customer in the account (Note 32)
187,534
1
-
-
Other current assets
205,070
1
160,577
-
Total current assets
33,955,233
84
29,268,209
82
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current (Notes 7 and 33)
10,041
-
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - non-current (Notes 4, 5 and 8)
3,305,210
8
3,535,019
10
Investments accounted for using equity method (Notes 4 and 14)
575,955
2
546,741
1
Property and equipment (Notes 4, 15 and 33)
1,055,970
3
1,051,657
3
Right-of-use assets (Notes 4, 16 and 32)
98,910
-
117,489
-
Investment property (Notes 4, 17 and 33)
318,400
1
319,975
1
Intangible assets (Notes 4 and 18)
60,377
-
65,137
-
Deferred tax assets (Notes 4 and 28)
38,443
-
29,090
-
Net defined benefit assets - non-current (Notes 4 and 25)
-
-
3,854
-
Other non-current assets (Notes 4 and 19)
896,474
2
909,856
3
Total non-current assets
6,359,780
16
6,578,818
18
TOTAL
$
40,315,013
100
$
35,847,027
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings (Notes 20 and 33)
$
809,500
2
$
690,000
2
Commercial paper payable (Notes 20 and 33)
5,761,973
14
5,222,701
15
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current (Notes 4, 7 and 32)
1,984,310
5
2,522,930
7
Liabilities for bonds with attached repurchase agreements (Notes 4, 21 and 32)
5,166,781
13
4,498,096
13
Securities financing refundable deposits (Note 4)
272,431
1
675,595
2
Deposits payable for securities financing (Note 4)
302,479
1
620,246
2
Refinancing borrowings (Note 4)
-
-
100,240
-
Securities lending refundable deposits (Note 4)
70,168
-
16,185
-
Futures traders' equity (Notes 4 and 9)
6,348,423
16
4,769,767
13
Equity for each customer in the account (Note 32)
187,803
1
-
-
Accounts payable (Note 22)
5,776,899
14
3,580,010
10
Other payables
543,264
1
277,062
1
Other financial liabilities - current (Note 23)
2,525,707
6
3,622,333
10
Current tax liabilities (Notes 4 and 28)
128,563
-
54,513
-
Provisions - current (Notes 4 and 24)
26,666
-
26,186
-
Lease liabilities - current (Notes 4, 16 and 32)
49,889
-
49,337
-
Other current liabilities
144,630
1
162,146
-
Total current liabilities
30,099,486
75
26,887,347
75
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - non-current (Notes 4 and 7)
1,177,976
3
913,241
3
Provisions - non-current (Notes 4 and 24)
15,083
-
12,560
-
Lease liabilities - non-current (Notes 4, 16 and 32)
46,483
-
67,305
-
Deferred tax liabilities (Notes 4 and 28)
20,912
-
63,871
-
Guarantee deposits received (Note 32)
2,468
-
2,468
-
Net defined benefit liabilities - non-current (Notes 4 and 25)
24,410
-
2,464
-
Total non-current liabilities
1,287,332
3
1,061,909
3
Total liabilities
31,386,818
78
27,949,256
78
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE CORPORATION (Notes 4, 8, 14, 25, 26, 28 and 31)
Share capital
5,944,550
15
5,944,550
17
Capital surplus
175,331
-
175,320
-
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
239,393
1
265,503
1
Special reserve
1,087,890
3
1,087,890
3
Unappropriated retained earnings (accumulated deficits)
979,629
2
(26,110)
-
Total retained earnings
2,306,912
6
1,327,283
4
Other equity
441,856
1
391,181
1
Total equity attributable to owners of the Corporation
8,868,649
22
7,838,334
22
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
59,546
-
59,437
-
Total equity
8,928,195
22
7,897,771
22
TOTAL
$
40,315,013
100
$
35,847,027
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche auditors' report dated February 27, 2024)
CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
REVENUE (Notes 4 and 27)
Brokerage handling fee revenue (Note 32)
$ 1,541,164
45
$ 1,543,234
75
Income from securities lending
43,940
1
43,420
2
Revenue from underwriting commission
33,033
1
34,993
2
Gains (losses) on sale of operating securities, net
297,332
9
(1,827,681)
(89)
Revenue from providing agency service for stock
affairs
28,529
1
26,633
1
Interest income (Note 32)
350,093
10
349,939
17
Dividend income
1,632,764
48
1,448,951
71
Valuation gains (losses) on operating securities at
fair value through profit or loss, net
393,698
11
(650,731)
(32)
Gains (losses) on covering of borrowed securities
and bonds with resale agreements - short sales, net
(61,058)
(2)
16,012
1
Valuation gains (losses)on borrowed securities and
bonds with resale agreements - short sales at fair
value through profit or loss, net
(70,314)
(2)
140,680
7
Realized losses on investments in debt instruments
measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income, net
(5,506)
-
-
-
Gains (losses) on issuance of call (put) warrants, net
(97,412)
(3)
423,225
21
Losses on derivative instruments - futures, net
(148,135)
(4)
(15,172)
(1)
Gains (losses) on derivative instruments - OTC, net
(Note 32)
(585,419)
(17)
368,562
18
Futures administrative fee revenues
-
-
1
-
Impairment gain and reversal of impairment loss
(impairment loss) (Notes 8, 10 and 11)
(639)
-
3,707
-
Other operating income (Note 32)
72,121
2
151,005
7
Total revenue
3,424,191
100
2,056,778
100
COSTS AND EXPENSES (Notes 4 and 27)
Brokerage handling fee expenses
(195,570)
(6)
(199,517)
(10)
Proprietary handling fee expenses
(10,464)
-
(12,584)
(1)
Refinancing handling fee expenses
(350)
-
(737)
-
Finance costs (Note 32)
(210,147)
(6)
(96,734)
(5)
Loss from securities borrowing transactions
(7,415)
-
(4,558)
-
Futures commission expenses
(79,194)
(3)
(88,377)
(4)
Clearing and settlement expenses
(71,541)
(2)
(85,498)
(4)
Other operating costs
(36,919)
(1)
(25,542)
(1)
Employee benefits expenses (Notes 25 and 32)
(1,305,767)
(38)
(965,708)
(47)
(Continued)
CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Depreciation and amortization expenses (Notes 15,
16, 17 and 18)
$ (106,779)
(3)
$ (92,252)
(4)
Other operating expenses
(592,775)
(18)
(587,321)
(29)
Total costs and expenses
(2,616,921)
(77)
(2,158,828)
(105)
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
807,270
23
(102,050)
(5)
NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
(Notes 4 and 27)
Share of profit or loss of associates accounted for
using equity method (Note 14)
25,425
1
(8,844)
-
Other gains and losses (Notes 32)
237,966
7
147,558
7
Total non-operating income and expenses
263,391
8
138,714
7
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
1,070,661
31
36,664
2
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 28)
(66,394)
(2)
(180,364)
(9)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
1,004,267
29
(143,700)
(7)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Notes 4, 8,
14, 25, 26, 28 and 31)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Gains (losses) on remeasurement of defined
benefit plans
(25,198)
-
134,620
6
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments in equity
instruments measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
(702)
-
25,910
1
Share of other comprehensive income or loss of
associates accounted for using equity method
3,789
-
(5,836)
-
Income tax relating to items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
5,040
-
(26,924)
(1)
(17,071)
-
127,770
6
(Continued)
CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss
Exchange differences on the translation of foreign
operations
$
(449)
-
$
9,046
1
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments in debt
instruments measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income
47,228
1
(100,992)
(5)
46,779
1
(91,946)
(4)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
of income tax
29,708
1
35,824
2
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR
THE YEAR
$
1,033,975
30
$
(107,876)
(5)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Corporation
$
999,752
29
$
(148,735)
(7)
Non-controlling interests
4,515
-
5,035
-
$
1,004,267
29
$
(143,700)
(7)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Corporation
$
1,030,304
30
$
(115,256)
(5)
Non-controlling interests
3,671
-
7,380
-
$
1,033,975
30
$
(107,876)
(5)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (Note 29)
Basic
$
1.68
$
(0.25)
Diluted
$
1.68
$
(0.25)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche auditors' report dated February 27, 2024)
(Concluded)
CONCORD SECURITIES CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Corporation (Notes 4, 8, 14, 25, 26, 28 and 31)
Other Equity
Unrealized
Gains (Losses)
on Financial
Retained Earnings
Exchange
Assets
Unappropriated
Differences on
at Fair Value
Earnings
the Translation
Through Other
(Accumulated
of Foreign
Comprehensive
Non-controlling
Share Capital
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Deficits)
Operations
Income
Total
Interests
Total Equity
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022
$
5,944,550
$
175,320
$
132,144
$
821,171
$
1,338,562
$
(7,432)
$
470,680
$
8,874,995
$
54,985
$
8,929,980
Appropriation of 2021 earnings
Legal reserve
-
-
133,359
-
(133,359)
-
-
-
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
-
266,719
(266,719)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends of ordinary shares
-
-
-
-
(921,405)
-
-
(921,405)
-
(921,405)
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
(148,735)
-
-
(148,735)
5,035
(143,700)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31,
2022, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
107,646
9,046
(83,213)
33,479
2,345
35,824
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
(41,089)
9,046
(83,213)
(115,256)
7,380
(107,876)
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(2,100)
-
2,100
-
-
-
Change in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,928)
(2,928)
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
5,944,550
175,320
265,503
1,087,890
(26,110)
1,614
389,567
7,838,334
59,437
7,897,771
Compensation of 2022 deficits
Legal reserve used to offset accumulated deficits
-
-
(26,110)
-
26,110
-
-
-
-
-
Other changes in capital surplus
Unpaid dividends
-
11
-
-
-
-
-
11
-
11
Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
999,752
-
-
999,752
4,515
1,004,267
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31,
2023, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
(20,123)
(449)
51,124
30,552
(844)
29,708
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
979,629
(449)
51,124
1,030,304
3,671
1,033,975
Change in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,562)
(3,562)
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023
$
5,944,550
$
175,331
$
239,393
$
1,087,890
$
979,629
$
1,165
$
440,691
$
8,868,649
$
59,546
$
8,928,195
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche auditors' report dated February 27, 2024)
