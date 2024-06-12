The key audit matter of the Corporation's financial statements for the year ended December 31,

2023 is as follows:

Accuracy of Brokerage Handling Fee Revenue

The calculation of discounts on brokerage handling fee revenue is complicated since it varies based on counterparties, ways of placing orders and transaction volume, and any calculation errors in the discounts will affect the accuracy of brokerage handling fee revenue. Therefore, the accuracy of brokerage handling fee revenue is identified as a key audit matter.

Refer to Notes 4, 22 and 27 to the parent company only financial statements for the accounting policies and disclosures related to brokerage handling fee revenue.

The control procedures for the input of discount rates have a significant impact on the calculation accuracy of brokerage handling fee revenue. We evaluated the design and implementation effectiveness of the recognition of discounts on brokerage handling fee revenue procedures and the related controls by performing tests of controls. Moreover, we verified the correctness of the recorded brokerage handling fee revenue by performing our own calculations on sampled transactions.

Other Matter

We did not audit the parent company only financial statements of some investments accounted for using the equity method included in the parent company only financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, but such financial statements were audited by other auditors. Therefore, our opinion, insofar as it relates to the amounts and other relevant information of the aforementioned investee companies as disclosed in the notes, is based solely on the reports of other auditors. As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the total investments in subsidiaries amounted to $573,072 thousand and $547,497 thousand, accounting for 1.70% and 1.77% of total assets, respectively; for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the share of the comprehensive income or loss of these subsidiaries amounted to $25,575 thousand and $(18,032) thousand, which accounted for 2.48% and 15.65% of the total comprehensive income or loss, respectively.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Parent Company Only Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company only financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms and other regulations, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of parent company only financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the parent company only financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Corporation or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Corporation's financial reporting process.

