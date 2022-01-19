Concraft : Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial information for December 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19 2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, the Company announces the unaudited financial information. 3.Financial information date:December 2021 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):95,919 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):804,217 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):799,302 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000): Restricted deposits�Vcurrent 48,310 12.Countermeasures: Regarding the third quarter of the company in response to the increase in the risk of default in this quarter, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards No. 9 requirements, the expected credit loss of 2.63 billion dollars must be provided for this quarter. The explanation is as follows: I.The reasons for the above losses are due to the gap between the company and the sales customers in the perception of product quality or attribution of responsibility.In addition to continuous communication and negotiation with customers, the company still believes that all sales have been collected.The right of payment does not affect the recognition of previous periods of revenue. The company will strengthen communication with customers for future sales activities, and reasonably recognize future operating income based on the results of the communication between the two parties. II.Although there is a gap in understanding between the company and sales customers,the company is currently in continuous negotiation with customers and will take allpossible measures to strive for the best interests of the company's shareholders in the future. III.In view of the third quarter financial situation, the following measures will be taken to improve future operations and financial situation: (1)Improve operating conditions (a)Due to the characteristics of the industry, the Group has a long collection period. The Group intends to negotiate with sales customers to change the terms of collection, and actively negotiate with sales customers on the collection of accounts receivable to enrich working capital. (b)The Group is also actively negotiating with sales customers on the business conditions of molds and automation equipment for the development of products,from the apportionment system to sales customers borne and pre-collected related payments to reduce development costs. (c)The Group expects to negotiate with sales customers to increase product prices to reflect the increase in production and purchase costs. (2) Financial health plan (a)The company has already obtained a financial commitment letter for working capital from major shareholders to support the company. (b)Look for strategic investors to introduce investment funds. (c)Actively negotiate low-interest loans with financial institutions. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None