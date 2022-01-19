Concraft : Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial information for December 2021
01/19/2022 | 01:42am EST
Provided by: CONCRAFT HOLDING CO., LTD
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
14:28:42
Subject
Announcement of the unaudited consolidated
financial information for December 2021
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, the Company
announces the unaudited financial information.
3.Financial information date:December 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):95,919
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):804,217
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):799,302
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):
Restricted deposits�Vcurrent 48,310
12.Countermeasures:
Regarding the third quarter of the company in response to the increase
in the risk of default in this quarter, in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards No. 9 requirements, the expected credit loss
of 2.63 billion dollars must be provided for this quarter. The explanation
is as follows:
I.The reasons for the above losses are due to the gap between the company
and the sales customers in the perception of product quality or attribution
of responsibility.In addition to continuous communication and negotiation
with customers, the company still believes that all sales have been
collected.The right of payment does not affect the recognition of previous
periods of revenue. The company will strengthen communication with
customers for future sales activities, and reasonably recognize future
operating income based on the results of the communication between the
two parties.
II.Although there is a gap in understanding between the company and sales
customers,the company is currently in continuous negotiation with customers
and will take allpossible measures to strive for the best interests of the
company's shareholders in the future.
III.In view of the third quarter financial situation, the following measures
will be taken to improve future operations and financial situation:
(1)Improve operating conditions
(a)Due to the characteristics of the industry, the Group has a
long collection period. The Group intends to negotiate with sales
customers to change the terms of collection, and actively
negotiate with sales customers on the collection of accounts
receivable to enrich working capital.
(b)The Group is also actively negotiating with sales customers on
the business conditions of molds and automation equipment for
the development of products,from the apportionment system to
sales customers borne and pre-collected related payments to
reduce development costs.
(c)The Group expects to negotiate with sales customers to increase
product prices to reflect the increase in production and
purchase costs.
(2) Financial health plan
(a)The company has already obtained a financial commitment letter
for working capital from major shareholders to support the company.
(b)Look for strategic investors to introduce investment funds.
(c)Actively negotiate low-interest loans with financial institutions.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Concraft Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:41:06 UTC.