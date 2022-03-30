Log in
    4943   KYG2346M1033

CONCRAFT HOLDING CO., LTD.

(4943)
  Report
Concraft : The Board of Directors Approved the Cancellation of Restricted Shares to Employees

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CONCRAFT HOLDING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:32:55
Subject 
 The Board of Directors Approved the Cancellation of
Restricted Shares to Employees
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/30
2.Reason for capital reduction:
The Restricted shares to employees will be cancelled because the
business performance required of employees is not reached and some
employees have resigned. The Restricted shares to employees will be
returned and the capital will be reduced.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$20,000
4.Cancelled shares:2,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:0.0013%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$1,571,835,820
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/03/30
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Concraft Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
