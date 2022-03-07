Concrete Aggregates : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Concrete Aggregates Corporation

CA

Subject of the Disclosure Amendment to Articles of Incorporation - Change in Principal Office Address Background/Description of the Disclosure As previously disclosed, during the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on 25 March 2021, the Board approved the change in the principal office address of the Corporation and the amendment of its Articles of Incorporation and its By-Laws to reflect the new principal office address.



During the annual stockholders' meeting held on 27 May 2021, the stockholders of the Corporation confirmed, ratified and approved the change in principal office address of the Corporation, and approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the By-Laws to reflect the new principal place of business.



In connection thereto, the SEC approved the application for registration of the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the By-Laws on 8 February 2022, which the Corporation received on 11 February 2022.

Article No. From To THIRD That the place where the principal office of the corporation is to be established or located shall be at the 9th Floor, Ortigas Building, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City. That the place where the principal office of the corporation is to be established or located shall be at the 7th Floor, West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City.

Rationale for the amendment(s) To reflect the new principal office address of the Corporation.

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any N/A Other Relevant Information Kindly refer to the attached Certificates of Amendments, as well as the latest Amended Articles of Incorporation and By-laws of Concrete Aggregates Corp. as certified and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Corporation hereby confirms that the necessary consent has been obtained for the release of the personal information contained therein to the public.

Filed on behalf by: Name Jose Antonio III Evangelista Designation Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Chief Risk Officer

