    CA   PHY104151006

CONCRETE AGGREGATES CORPORATION

(CA)
Concrete Aggregates : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

03/07/2022 | 02:39am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 7, 20222. SEC Identification Number 361403. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-201-8814. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Concrete Aggregates Corp.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor, West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig CityPostal Code16008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8631 - 12319. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Class 27,466,449
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Concrete Aggregates CorporationCA PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendment to Articles of Incorporation - Change in Principal Office Address

Background/Description of the Disclosure

As previously disclosed, during the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on 25 March 2021, the Board approved the change in the principal office address of the Corporation and the amendment of its Articles of Incorporation and its By-Laws to reflect the new principal office address.

During the annual stockholders' meeting held on 27 May 2021, the stockholders of the Corporation confirmed, ratified and approved the change in principal office address of the Corporation, and approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the By-Laws to reflect the new principal place of business.

In connection thereto, the SEC approved the application for registration of the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the By-Laws on 8 February 2022, which the Corporation received on 11 February 2022.

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Mar 25, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders May 27, 2021
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Feb 8, 2022
Date of Receipt of SEC approval Feb 11, 2022
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
THIRD That the place where the principal office of the corporation is to be established or located shall be at the 9th Floor, Ortigas Building, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City. That the place where the principal office of the corporation is to be established or located shall be at the 7th Floor, West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City.
Rationale for the amendment(s)

To reflect the new principal office address of the Corporation.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC Feb 7, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Feb 8, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

N/A

Other Relevant Information

Kindly refer to the attached Certificates of Amendments, as well as the latest Amended Articles of Incorporation and By-laws of Concrete Aggregates Corp. as certified and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Corporation hereby confirms that the necessary consent has been obtained for the release of the personal information contained therein to the public.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jose Antonio III Evangelista
Designation Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Chief Risk Officer

Disclaimer

Concrete Aggregates Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
