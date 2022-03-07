Concrete Aggregates : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
03/07/2022 | 02:39am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 7, 20222. SEC Identification Number 361403. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-201-8814. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Concrete Aggregates Corp.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor, West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig CityPostal Code16008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8631 - 12319. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Class
27,466,449
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Concrete Aggregates CorporationCA
PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Amendment to Articles of Incorporation - Change in Principal Office Address
Background/Description of the Disclosure
As previously disclosed, during the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on 25 March 2021, the Board approved the change in the principal office address of the Corporation and the amendment of its Articles of Incorporation and its By-Laws to reflect the new principal office address.
During the annual stockholders' meeting held on 27 May 2021, the stockholders of the Corporation confirmed, ratified and approved the change in principal office address of the Corporation, and approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the By-Laws to reflect the new principal place of business.
In connection thereto, the SEC approved the application for registration of the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the By-Laws on 8 February 2022, which the Corporation received on 11 February 2022.
Date of Approval by
Board of Directors
Mar 25, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders
May 27, 2021
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
Feb 8, 2022
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
Feb 11, 2022
Amendment(s)
Article No.
From
To
THIRD
That the place where the principal office of the corporation is to be established or located shall be at the 9th Floor, Ortigas Building, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City.
That the place where the principal office of the corporation is to be established or located shall be at the 7th Floor, West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City.
Rationale for the amendment(s)
To reflect the new principal office address of the Corporation.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC
Feb 7, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
Feb 8, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
N/A
Other Relevant Information
Kindly refer to the attached Certificates of Amendments, as well as the latest Amended Articles of Incorporation and By-laws of Concrete Aggregates Corp. as certified and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Corporation hereby confirms that the necessary consent has been obtained for the release of the personal information contained therein to the public.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Jose Antonio III Evangelista
Designation
Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Chief Risk Officer
Concrete Aggregates Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:38:01 UTC.