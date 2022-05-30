Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Concrete Aggregates Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA   PHY104151006

CONCRETE AGGREGATES CORPORATION

(CA)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
45.00 PHP    0.00%
CONCRETE AGGREGATES : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
CONCRETE AGGREGATES : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
CONCRETE AGGREGATES : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
Concrete Aggregates : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 26, 20222. SEC Identification Number 361403. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-201-8814. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Concrete Aggregates Corp.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig CityPostal Code16008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 863112319. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Class 27,466,449
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 4

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Concrete Aggregates CorporationCA PSE Disclosure Form 4-25 - Results of Organizational Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Concrete Aggregates Corp. for 2022

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Highlights of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Concrete Aggregates Corp. for 2022

List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Chairman of the Board and President 1 0 N/A
Michael David I. Abundo III General Manager 1 0 N/A
Davee M. Zuniga Treasurer and Chief Finance Officer 0 0 N/A
Jose Antonio V. Evangelista III Corporate Secretary and Chief Risk Officer 0 0 N/A
Elias Isagani A. Elacio Assistant Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Investor Relations Officer 0 0 N/A
Maria Jennifer J. Almojuela Head of Finance 0 0 N/A
Ronilo B. Quiat Special Projects Head 0 0 N/A
Kim A. Garcillanosa Chief Audit Executive 0 0 N/A
List of Committees and Membership
Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee
Executive Committee Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Chairman
Executive Committee Bernard Vincent O. Dy Member
Executive Committee Jeffrey C. Lim Member
Executive Committee Edmundo L. Tan Member
Executive Committee Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla Member
Audit and Risk Management Committee Samson C. Lazo Chairman
Audit and Risk Management Committee Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Member
Audit and Risk Management Committee Jeffrey C. Lim Member
Audit and Risk Management Committee Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla Member
Corporate Governance Committee Rolando R. Cruz Chairman
Corporate Governance Committee Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Member
Corporate Governance Committee Jeffrey C. Lim Member
Corporate Governance Committee Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla Member
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors

N/A

Other Relevant Information

The previous disclosure was amended to also indicate in the PSE Edge form that the Assistant Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer of Concrete Aggregates Corp., Atty. Elias Isagani A. Elacio, is likewise the Investor Relations Officer of the Corporation, as reflected in the attached Current Report (SEC Form 17-C) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jose Antonio III Evangelista
Designation Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Chief Risk Officer

Disclaimer

Concrete Aggregates Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
