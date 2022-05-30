Concrete Aggregates : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SEC FORM 17-C

May 26, 2022

36140

000-201-881

Concrete Aggregates Corp.

Philippines

7th Floor West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City

Postal Code

1600

(02) 86311231

Not applicable

Common Class 27,466,449

Item 4

Concrete Aggregates Corporation

CA

Subject of the Disclosure Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Concrete Aggregates Corp. for 2022 Background/Description of the Disclosure Highlights of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Concrete Aggregates Corp. for 2022

Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Chairman of the Board and President 1 0 N/A Michael David I. Abundo III General Manager 1 0 N/A Davee M. Zuniga Treasurer and Chief Finance Officer 0 0 N/A Jose Antonio V. Evangelista III Corporate Secretary and Chief Risk Officer 0 0 N/A Elias Isagani A. Elacio Assistant Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Investor Relations Officer 0 0 N/A Maria Jennifer J. Almojuela Head of Finance 0 0 N/A Ronilo B. Quiat Special Projects Head 0 0 N/A Kim A. Garcillanosa Chief Audit Executive 0 0 N/A

Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee Executive Committee Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Chairman Executive Committee Bernard Vincent O. Dy Member Executive Committee Jeffrey C. Lim Member Executive Committee Edmundo L. Tan Member Executive Committee Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla Member Audit and Risk Management Committee Samson C. Lazo Chairman Audit and Risk Management Committee Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Member Audit and Risk Management Committee Jeffrey C. Lim Member Audit and Risk Management Committee Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla Member Corporate Governance Committee Rolando R. Cruz Chairman Corporate Governance Committee Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni Member Corporate Governance Committee Jeffrey C. Lim Member Corporate Governance Committee Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla Member

List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors N/A Other Relevant Information The previous disclosure was amended to also indicate in the PSE Edge form that the Assistant Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer of Concrete Aggregates Corp., Atty. Elias Isagani A. Elacio, is likewise the Investor Relations Officer of the Corporation, as reflected in the attached Current Report (SEC Form 17-C) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Filed on behalf by: Name Jose Antonio III Evangelista Designation Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Chief Risk Officer

List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the IssuerList of Committees and Membership