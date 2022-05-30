Concrete Aggregates : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 26, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 36140
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-201-881
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Concrete Aggregates Corp.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor West Wing, Estancia Offices, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig CityPostal Code1600
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 86311231
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not applicable
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common Class
|
27,466,449
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 4
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Concrete Aggregates CorporationCA
PSE Disclosure Form 4-25 - Results of Organizational Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Concrete Aggregates Corp. for 2022
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Highlights of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Concrete Aggregates Corp. for 2022
List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni
|
Chairman of the Board and President
|
1
|
0
|
N/A
|
Michael David I. Abundo III
|
General Manager
|
1
|
0
|
N/A
|
Davee M. Zuniga
|
Treasurer and Chief Finance Officer
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Jose Antonio V. Evangelista III
|
Corporate Secretary and Chief Risk Officer
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Elias Isagani A. Elacio
|
Assistant Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Investor Relations Officer
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Maria Jennifer J. Almojuela
|
Head of Finance
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Ronilo B. Quiat
|
Special Projects Head
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Kim A. Garcillanosa
|
Chief Audit Executive
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
List of Committees and Membership
|
Name of Committees
|
Members
|
Position/Designation in Committee
|
Executive Committee
|
Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni
|
Chairman
|
Executive Committee
|
Bernard Vincent O. Dy
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Jeffrey C. Lim
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Edmundo L. Tan
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla
|
Member
|
Audit and Risk Management Committee
|
Samson C. Lazo
|
Chairman
|
Audit and Risk Management Committee
|
Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni
|
Member
|
Audit and Risk Management Committee
|
Jeffrey C. Lim
|
Member
|
Audit and Risk Management Committee
|
Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla
|
Member
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Rolando R. Cruz
|
Chairman
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni
|
Member
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Jeffrey C. Lim
|
Member
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Ma. Asuncion O. Padilla
|
Member
|
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors
|
N/A
|
Other Relevant Information
|
The previous disclosure was amended to also indicate in the PSE Edge form that the Assistant Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer of Concrete Aggregates Corp., Atty. Elias Isagani A. Elacio, is likewise the Investor Relations Officer of the Corporation, as reflected in the attached Current Report (SEC Form 17-C) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Jose Antonio III Evangelista
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Chief Risk Officer
Disclaimer
Concrete Aggregates Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.