  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBCP   US2067041085

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC.

(BBCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

12/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
DENVER, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

CPH’s CEO Bruce Young and CFO Iain Humphries will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13725805

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 2, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13725805

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2021, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 19 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.comwww.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Company Contact:

Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7497

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBCP@gatewayir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 311 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 47,1%
Managers and Directors
Bruce Franklin Young Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iain Humphries Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Howard D. Morgan Chairman
Raymond Stephen Cheesman Independent Director
Heather L. Faust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC.115.67%467
VINCI12.34%58 732
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED47.52%35 730
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 866
FERROVIAL, S.A.21.19%22 460
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.11%20 602