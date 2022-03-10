Concrete Pumping : Presentation Q1 2022

Disclaimer

This investor presentation ("Investor Presentation") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "CPH") may differ from the Company's expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impacts of recent inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and events elated to these conditions, such as military hostilities commenced by Russia in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from the acquisitions of the assets of Hi-Tech Concrete Pumping Services and Pioneer Concrete Pumping Service; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

In this Investor Presentation, we rely on and refer to information and statistics regarding market participants in the sectors in which the Company competes and other industry data. We obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms, and company filings.

Annual financial information of the Company is based on its fiscal year end of October 31. This Investor Presentation contains financial forecasts, which were prepared in good faith by the Company on a basis believed to be reasonable. Such financial forecasts have not been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this Investor Presentation, and accordingly, they have not expressed an opinion nor provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this Investor Presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Certain of the above-mentioned projected information has been provided for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside of the Company's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of future performance of the Company or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this Investor Presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved.

This Investor Presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to Adjusted EBITDA, Free cash flow and Net debt. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, other income, net, and other adjustments. Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. Replacement capital expenditures are investments in replacing existing equipment. Net debt reflects all principal amounts outstanding under debt agreements less cash. These measures should not be used as substitutes for their most comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes the Net debt non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company's leverage and evaluate the Company's consolidated balance sheet. The Company believes the Free cash flow metric provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business. You should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, and therefore it may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

See the reconciliations of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt measures on slides 29-32. The Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this presentation to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

