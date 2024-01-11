Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. The Companyâs segments include U.S. Concrete Pumping, U.K. Operations, U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services, and Corporate. The U.S. Concrete Pumping core business is the provision of concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure and residential sectors. This segment has 100 branch locations across 20 states with their corporate headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segment consists of its U.S. based Eco-Pan business. Eco-Pan provides industrial cleanup and containment services, primarily to customers in the construction industry. Eco-Pan uses containment pans specifically designed to hold waste products from concrete and other industrial cleanup operations. The U.K. Operations segment consists of its Camfaud, Premier and United Kingdom-based Eco-Pan businesses.

