Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Concurrent Technologies Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   GB0002183191

CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(CNC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:20 2022-09-27 am EDT
70.00 GBX   -2.78%
04:11aConcurrent Technologies : Maintains JOSCAR Accredited Status
PU
09/26BOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING
DJ
09/26FTSE 100 Falls Again as UK Fiscal Spending Plan Sparks Concerns
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concurrent Technologies : Maintains JOSCAR Accredited Status

09/27/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Concurrent Technologies Maintains JOSCAR Accredited Status

Concurrent Technologies is proud to have secured our JOSCAR accredited status for the 5th consecutive year.

Maintaining our JOSCAR accreditation illustrates our continued dedication to ensuring the highest possible quality of service for our clients in the Security, Defence, and Aerospace sectors. It also reinforces our reputation as a dependable supplier to clients across key strategic industries and illustrates our commitment to providing an effective, efficient, and reliable service.

JOSCAR is a collaborative risk management tool providing a single repository for pre-qualification and compliance information. Objectively assessing potential vendor risks proportionally to products and services being provided, in addition to supplementary areas of compliance, JOSCAR can determine if a supplier is "fit for business".

The JOSAR accreditation mark is recognised and valued by some of the largest purchasers in the Aerospace, Defence and Security community, and maintaining our JOSCAR accredited status highlights our ongoing commitment to these industries.

The areas of compliance covered by the JOSCAR accreditation include:

  • Business continuity
  • Insurance and third-party certification
  • Health and Safety
  • Environmental and sustainability
  • IT security
  • Modern slavery
  • Anti-bribery and corruption
  • Product safety and quality

Miles Adcock, Chief Executive Officer of Concurrent Technologies, commented on the award of this latest quality focused accreditation:

"We are pleased to have maintained our JOSCAR supplier accreditation for another year.

Remaining JOSCAR accredited highlights our commitment as an organisation to achieving and delivering the highest levels of service for our clients in the Aerospace, Defence, and Security industries.

This latest re-accreditation showcases the dedication we have to our internal quality management protocols, and we take great pride in delivering our solutions and services across each of our key operating industries".

Click the button below to find out more about our commitment to quality!

Concurrent Technologies is an international ISO 9001:2015 company specializing in the design and manufacture of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom designed industrial computer boards for critical embedded applications. The company, which was founded in 1985, has offices in the USA and UK, as well as a worldwide distributor network. The company has a wide range of high-performance Intel® processor based VME, VPX™, CompactPCI® and AdvancedMC® products, which are complemented by an extensive offering of XMC (Express Mezzanine Card) products. Concurrent Technologies is a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Network Alliance.

All companies and product names are trademarks of their respective organizations. Intel and Intel Iris Xe are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Keep up to date with our latest news and posts via our Company LinkedIn and Twitter profiles.

Return To The News Room

Disclaimer

Concurrent Technologies plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
04:11aConcurrent Technologies : Maintains JOSCAR Accredited Status
PU
09/26BOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING
DJ
09/26FTSE 100 Falls Again as UK Fiscal Spending Plan Sparks Concerns
DJ
09/26Earnings Flash (CNC.L) CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES Reports H1 EPS GBX0.75
MT
09/26Earnings Flash (CNC.L) CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES Reports H1 Revenue GBP7.4M
MT
09/26Concurrent Technologies Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/26Sterling Parity Versus Dollar Looks Almost Certain, Says Swissquote
DJ
07/13Concurrent Technologies : Supply Agreement with Global Medical Technology Company
PU
07/13Concurrent Technologies Secures Initial $2 Million Order From Medical Technology Compan..
MT
07/13Concurrent Technologies plc Enters into Supply Agreement with Global Medical Technology..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18,0 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net income 2022 2,00 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
Net cash 2022 10,2 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 52,8 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Concurrent Technologies Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,72
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles John Adcock Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kim Maria Michelle Garrod Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Cubitt Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Salgat Executive Director
Nathaniel Edington Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC-7.10%57
MEDIATEK INC.-52.18%28 987
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.83%17 878
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-40.14%15 136
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-38.77%8 593
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-7.34%5 990