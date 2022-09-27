Concurrent Technologies : Maintains JOSCAR Accredited Status

Concurrent Technologies is proud to have secured our JOSCAR accredited status for the 5th consecutive year.

Maintaining our JOSCAR accreditation illustrates our continued dedication to ensuring the highest possible quality of service for our clients in the Security, Defence, and Aerospace sectors. It also reinforces our reputation as a dependable supplier to clients across key strategic industries and illustrates our commitment to providing an effective, efficient, and reliable service.

JOSCAR is a collaborative risk management tool providing a single repository for pre-qualification and compliance information. Objectively assessing potential vendor risks proportionally to products and services being provided, in addition to supplementary areas of compliance, JOSCAR can determine if a supplier is "fit for business".

The JOSAR accreditation mark is recognised and valued by some of the largest purchasers in the Aerospace, Defence and Security community, and maintaining our JOSCAR accredited status highlights our ongoing commitment to these industries.

The areas of compliance covered by the JOSCAR accreditation include:

Business continuity

Insurance and third-party certification

Health and Safety

Environmental and sustainability

IT security

Modern slavery

Anti-bribery and corruption

Product safety and quality

Miles Adcock, Chief Executive Officer of Concurrent Technologies, commented on the award of this latest quality focused accreditation:

"We are pleased to have maintained our JOSCAR supplier accreditation for another year.

Remaining JOSCAR accredited highlights our commitment as an organisation to achieving and delivering the highest levels of service for our clients in the Aerospace, Defence, and Security industries.

This latest re-accreditation showcases the dedication we have to our internal quality management protocols, and we take great pride in delivering our solutions and services across each of our key operating industries".

Concurrent Technologies is an international ISO 9001:2015 company specializing in the design and manufacture of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom designed industrial computer boards for critical embedded applications. The company, which was founded in 1985, has offices in the USA and UK, as well as a worldwide distributor network. The company has a wide range of high-performance Intel® processor based VME, VPX™, CompactPCI® and AdvancedMC® products, which are complemented by an extensive offering of XMC (Express Mezzanine Card) products. Concurrent Technologies is a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Network Alliance.

