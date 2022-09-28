Concurrent Technologies : Reports Strong Order Intake &...

Miles Adcock, Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Garrod, Chief Financial Officer, of Concurrent Technologies, recently joined DirectorsTalk to discuss our interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

Watch the interview below for insight on our latest strategic initiatives and how product launches affect margins and growth.

You can also find out more about our expanding leadership and sales teams, new office developments, how we are moving beyond single-board computers, our progression in the US, and our business outlook.

| Click here to read the full InvestorTalk Interview.

