Concurrent Technologies Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying of high-end embedded single board computers and complementary accessories aimed at a wide base of customers within the defense and aerospace, telecommunications, medical, and other markets. Its products include systems, OpenVPX, sensor open systems architecture (SOSA) aligned VPX, AdvancedMC (AMC) modules, VME, 6U CompactPCI, XMC, and other accessories. Its products also support various operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and VxWorks. Its processor solutions are deployed in a wide array of platforms, including command, control, communications, computers, cyber-defense and combat systems and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C6ISR), radar, lidar, signals, communications, electronic intelligence (SIGINT, COMINT, ELINT), and more. Its range of 6U CompactPCI products provides the user with integrated slot controllers and peripheral controllers.

Sector Semiconductors