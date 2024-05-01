May 1 (Reuters) - Concurrent Technologies PLC:
* CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC: TRADING IN FIRST 4 MONTHS IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS, CONFIDENCE IN DELIVERING ANOTHER YEAR OF PROFITABLE GROWTH Further company coverage:
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|103.5 GBX
|+4.02%
|+9.34%
|+22.84%
|08:12am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+22.84%
|107M
|-2.27%
|48.42B
|-5.19%
|17.1B
|+19.54%
|11.53B
|+51.45%
|8.85B
|+3.41%
|8.5B
|+8.15%
|7.71B
|-17.40%
|7.49B
|-13.27%
|6.81B
|-11.07%
|6.98B