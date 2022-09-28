Concurrent Technologies Shares Positive Interim Results
Watch the featured video below, in which Miles Adcock, Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Garrod, Chief Financial Officer, of Concurrent Technologies, discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.
This full-length video presentation provides insight into our strong order intake and the progress we have made, and continue making, as an organisation. They also discuss our latest strategic initiatives, growth agenda and the positive outlook for the business.
Would you like to find out more about our latest interim results?
️ Watch Now | Concurrent Technologies Reports Strong Order Intake & Positive Outlook
