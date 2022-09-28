Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Concurrent Technologies Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   GB0002183191

CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(CNC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-28 am EDT
65.50 GBX   -2.96%
12:36pConcurrent Technologies : Shares Positive Interim Results
PU
10:56aConcurrent Technologies : Reports Strong Order Intake &...
PU
09/27Concurrent Technologies : Maintains JOSCAR Accredited Status
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concurrent Technologies : Shares Positive Interim Results

09/28/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Concurrent Technologies Shares Positive Interim Results

Watch the featured video below, in which Miles Adcock, Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Garrod, Chief Financial Officer, of Concurrent Technologies, discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

This full-length video presentation provides insight into our strong order intake and the progress we have made, and continue making, as an organisation. They also discuss our latest strategic initiatives, growth agenda and the positive outlook for the business.

Would you like to find out more about our latest interim results?

Watch Now | Concurrent Technologies Reports Strong Order Intake & Positive Outlook

Keep up to date with our latest news and posts via our Company LinkedIn and Twitter profiles.

Return To The News Room

Disclaimer

Concurrent Technologies plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
12:36pConcurrent Technologies : Shares Positive Interim Results
PU
10:56aConcurrent Technologies : Reports Strong Order Intake &...
PU
09/27Concurrent Technologies : Maintains JOSCAR Accredited Status
PU
09/26BOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING
DJ
09/26FTSE 100 Falls Again as UK Fiscal Spending Plan Sparks Concerns
DJ
09/26Earnings Flash (CNC.L) CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES Reports H1 EPS GBX0.75
MT
09/26Earnings Flash (CNC.L) CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES Reports H1 Revenue GBP7.4M
MT
09/26Concurrent Technologies Plc Announces Suspension of Interim Dividend
CI
09/26Concurrent Technologies Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/26Sterling Parity Versus Dollar Looks Almost Certain, Says Swissquote
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2022 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net cash 2022 5,80 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 614x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 49,5 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Concurrent Technologies Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,68
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles John Adcock Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kim Maria Michelle Garrod Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Cubitt Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Salgat Executive Director
Nathaniel Edington Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC-12.90%53
MEDIATEK INC.-54.20%28 494
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.02%17 859
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.89%14 963
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-38.53%8 628
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-11.11%6 061