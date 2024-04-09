(Alliance News) - Concurrent Technologies PLC on Tuesday launched virtual machine environment single board computer Rhea, which it described as a further addition to its VME range of embedded processor boards.

The Essex, England-based computer board manufacturer said this coincided with Intel Corp's launch of its latest Atom processor.

Concurrent Technologies said Rhea offers a wide range of input and output interfaces which are needed for its target applications, alongside enabling customers to benefit from the very latest security features.

These include "presenting a valuable upgrade path for [customers]" at a time when up to date VME computer boards are "increasingly difficult to source from major vendors", Concurrent Technologies said.

"VME is a standard that has existed for many years and has been widely deployed in a range of industrial, research, semiconductor process control, transport, medical and defense applications worldwide. Whilst no longer the cutting edge of technology, VME continues to be a widely installed architecture, particularly in the defense market and many organisations have designed their platforms around this standard," Concurrent Technologies said.

"Being able to upgrade their computing capability while remaining within the VME environment is crucial to time and cost efficiency. Customers are able to remove their existing boards and plug a new one into the exact same slot. By continuing to support the VME standard, the company is responding to the needs of its customers, and extending the revenue generating lifecycle of a VME product family in which Concurrent has invested for more than 20 years."

Director of Product Strategy Nigel Forrester commented: "We have a long track record for delivering excellent VME boards based on Intel processors. The 2022 VME board market exceeded USD270 million and part of our board strategy is a commitment to offer VME processor boards to support existing and new VME customers, and Rhea is a timely proof point."

