Concurrent Technologies signs distribution deal with SoC-e

Concurrent Technologies PLC - Essex, England-based designer and manufacturer of computer boards - Signs a distribution agreement with SoC-e, which will allow it to offer SoC-e's portfolio of Relyum advanced networking solutions to UK and US markets. Says deal further strengthens its position in the delivery of cutting-edge solutions for the aerospace and defence sectors. SoC-e, whose full name is System-on-Chip Engineering SL, is a Biscay, Spain-based supplier of ethernet communication equipment.

Concurrent Chief Executive Officer Miles Adcock says: "We are pleased to work alongside the experienced SoC-e team to enhance our product offerings. The collaboration enables us to deliver our leading range of solutions and systems to our home and global markets with greater speed and efficiency than ever before."

Current stock price: 69.99 pence, up 3.7%

12-month change: down 12%

