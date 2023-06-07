Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Concurrent Technologies Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNC   GB0002183191

CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(CNC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:51:54 2023-06-07 am EDT
69.99 GBX   +3.69%
05:02aConcurrent Technologies signs distribution deal with SoC-e
AN
03:22aConcurrent Technologies Enters Distribution Deal with SoC-e
MT
06/05FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Dragged by Oil Stocks Despite Output Cut
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concurrent Technologies signs distribution deal with SoC-e

06/07/2023 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Concurrent Technologies PLC - Essex, England-based designer and manufacturer of computer boards - Signs a distribution agreement with SoC-e, which will allow it to offer SoC-e's portfolio of Relyum advanced networking solutions to UK and US markets. Says deal further strengthens its position in the delivery of cutting-edge solutions for the aerospace and defence sectors. SoC-e, whose full name is System-on-Chip Engineering SL, is a Biscay, Spain-based supplier of ethernet communication equipment.

Concurrent Chief Executive Officer Miles Adcock says: "We are pleased to work alongside the experienced SoC-e team to enhance our product offerings. The collaboration enables us to deliver our leading range of solutions and systems to our home and global markets with greater speed and efficiency than ever before."

Current stock price: 69.99 pence, up 3.7%

12-month change: down 12%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
05:02aConcurrent Technologies signs distribution deal with SoC-e
AN
03:22aConcurrent Technologies Enters Distribution Deal with SoC-e
MT
06/05FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Dragged by Oil Stocks Despite Output Cut
DJ
06/05Diageo's New CEO Should Focus on Premium Brands Return
DJ
06/05FTSE 100 Opens Higher as Oil Stocks Get Boost From Saudi Output Cut
DJ
06/05Rio Tinto Shares Are Undervalued, Deutsche Bank Says
DJ
03/24Conurrent Technologies Announces the Launch of Hermes, High-Performance Plug in Card Ba..
CI
03/21Concurrent Technologies agrees reconfigurable processors reseller deal
AN
01/04FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up, Retailers Lead Gains
DJ
01/04UK Credit Data Point to Further Weakness in Housing Market
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17,1 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2022 0,10 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2022 4,01 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 614x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,5 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Concurrent Technologies Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 67,50 GBX
Average target price 114,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miles John Adcock Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kim Maria Michelle Garrod Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Cubitt Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Salgat Executive Director
Nathaniel Edington Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC-6.25%61
MEDIATEK INC.21.12%39 221
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.12.61%16 484
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-32.97%10 542
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.40.89%8 804
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.47.50%8 786
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer