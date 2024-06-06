Concurrent Technologies PLC - designer and manufacturer of computer products - Secures two contracts via the recently acquired Phillips Aerospace. With a total value of USD518,000, the products are new offerings directly related to the group's stated strategy for providing integrated computer systems. One contract is with a US based defence company to supply a rugged conduction cooled chassis to host the customer's own Plug-in-Cards. The second contract is to provide 2-slot systems that have been developed over the last year as part of a roadmap to align designs with the DoD "Sensor Open Systems Architecture" standard.

Chief Executive Miles Adcock says: "These contract wins reinforce the rationale for acquiring Phillips Aerospace, where we now have a combined entity that is capable of winning and executing Systems contracts, such as these, with the potential for material multi-year revenues. We have the ambition over the next few years to grow our Systems revenue to the same size as our traditional PICs business and we expect to be able to announce further deals through the year to support this."

Current stock price: 105.00 pence, unchanged in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 56%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

